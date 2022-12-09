‘Money Heist: Korea Part 2’: Berlin Gets a Love Story, as He and the Professor’s Pasts Are Further Revealed

Fans learned about the main characters’ backstories in the first half of Money Heist: Korea K-drama. While keeping to certain details from the Spanish original, Money Heist: Korea changed its backstories to fit a Korean setting. One of the more dramatically changed stories was Berlin’s. Money Heist: Korea Part 2 takes it further as fans dive deeper into the dark past Berlin faced, the reveal of a love story, and the Professor’s past.

[WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for Money Heist: Korea Part 2 ]

Park Hae-soo as Berlin in ‘Money Heist: Korea Part 2’ Episode 8 | via Netflix

The heist team learns about Berlin’s illness and the man behind his past in ‘Money Heist: Korea Part 2’

In the first half of Money Heist: Korea, fans are aware that Berlin is taking medication to alleviate the symptoms of an illness. But the heist team has no idea until Money Heist: Korea Part 2, Episode 8. After the sad death of Oslow, the heist team knows there is a traitor. Berlin appears mad and urges the traitor to reveal themselves. Amid the yelling, Berlin falls and has a seizure as Nairobi is revealed to be the traitor.

With an unconscious Berlin, Tokyo, Rio, and Denver figure out what is wrong. Rio remembers when Berlin told him he was dying and taking medication, but thought he was lying. After finding the broken vials, Rio realizes that Berlin has Huntington’s disease and has no cure. Fans see a flashback of Berlin’s time in the camp and meet his torturer, Jeon Yong-su. Berlin was denied the proper medication for his illness.

RELATED: ‘Money Heist: Korea’: Erotic Sex Scene Between Two Characters Breaks K-Drama Rules

After waking up, Berlin tells Tokyo his parents defected to South Korea to save him from his illness. Why Berlin joined the team is unknown until Money Heist: Korea Part 2, Episode 9. In a flashback sequence, the Professor travels to Russia to meet with a boss and reveals his name is Song Sun-ho. Not believing the man who meets him is the boss, he insists on meeting Song Jung-ho.

The K-drama remake soon reveals the boss, Song Jung-ho, is Berlin. The newly introduced heist team member, Seoul, is part of Berlin’s crew. The Professor reveals Berlin is his brother. Flashbacks of the past show that Berlin and his mother were escaping with the Professor and their father before separating. Years later, to save Berlin from the North, their father needed a lot of money and tried to rob a bank before getting shot. The Professor then shows his brother their father’s heist plan, complete with escape routes only is father knew of.

‘Money Heist: Korea Part 2’ reveals Berlin has a love interest and how the Professor is involved with the Joint Economic Area

Berlin takes on a hostage as a lover in Money Heist, but it does not manifest into true love. Money Heist: Korea Part 2 reveals Berlin’s tragic past also involves Seoul. Berlin asks to speak with Yong-su as Tokyo, Seoul, and his team rescue Nairobi’s son. But Yong-su tries to paint Berlin as a monster. He tells a story of having already paid for his crimes when Berlin sexually assaulted his stepdaughter, who worked at the camp as a medic.

Berlin calls out his lies when a live stream from Seoul reveals the truth. Seoul is Yong-su’s stepdaughter. She tells Yong-su was the one who assaulted her as a young girl and made her work at the camp. While everyone feared him, Berlin did not, and Seoul fell in love with him. Angered, Yong-su tried to kill them both. To save Seoul, Berlin started the riot fans saw in Part 1.

RELATED: ‘Money Heist: Korea’: Rio and Tokyo’s Love Story Takes a Different Turn and Left to Be Explored

Before the finale, fans learn a crucial detail about the Professor’s past. While speaking with Tokyo, he reveals he sold his integrity as a scholar for money. Fans will remember in Part 1, during a flashback when National Assembly Member Kim Sang-man approached the Professor. Years ago, the Professor was an economics teacher specializing in the unification of North and South Korea.

Money Heist: Korea Part 2 reveals Kim hired the Professor to devise an economic plan that would successfully unify the Peninsula. At the time, the Professor did not realize his plan would be used for greed. He later revealed the truth as to why he knew about the summit and the government’s plans to Woo-jin. It is because he created it.

Will ‘Money Heist: Korea’ Season 2 explore Berlin’s marriage and son from the Spanish original?

After two seasons of Money Heist, fans watch as Berlin stays behind during the heist to save the others and dies. But Money Heist: Korea Part 2 has a different spin on Berlin’s ending story. The K-drama remake leaves the door open for a new installment, along with the Professor’s ending comment about a new heist when he remeets Woo-jin.

Fans of the original series know Berlin does return in the third and fourth seasons, but under different circumstances. As the team robs the Bank of Spain, Berlin appears in flashbacks of him and the Professor making the plan. Berlin’s story goes even further in the final season of Money Heist when it is revealed that he has a son and has been married five times before.

It is unclear if a possible Money Heist: Korea will get that far or adopt that portion of Berlin’s original story. Fans will also have to wait and see if Berlin was in love with Seoul when he told Rio he regretted it. A new installment of the K-drama will also possibly explore Woo-jin joining the heist team.

Money Heist: Korea Part 2 is available on Netflix.

RELATED: ‘Money Heist: Korea’: Meet the Leading Female Cast You Don’t Want to Mess With