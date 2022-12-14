‘Money Heist: Korea Part 2’: Does the Key Romance Between Tokyo and Rio Manifest Like the Original Series?

The Netflix K-drama remake Money Heist: Korea parallels the key storyline and characters from the Spanish original. While the series changes the backstory of Tokyo and Rio, there is a hint of a romance. But Money Heist: Korea Part 2 pushes aside the central passionate romance in Money Heist between Tokyo and Rio and leaves fans to wonder if it will ever happen in the third season.

[WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for Money Heist: Korea Part 2.]

Lee Hyun-woo as Rio in ‘Money Heist Korea Part 2’ | via Netflix

Rio and Tokyo fall in love before the heist in ‘Money Heist’

As the Professor brings in a group of thieves, he has a few ground rules. Besides not knowing each other’s real names, there can be no romance or relationships. But in Money Heist, Tokyo and Rio break the rule and secretly fool around, leading to love.

While robbing the Royal Mint of Spain, they kept their relationship a secret as it could jeopardize the heist and force Berlin to take action. In the end, they have trouble keeping their relationship from not impacting the plan. But by the end of the first season, they make it out alive and escape to the Caribbean.

As fans know, the sole reason for the heist in Money Heist Season 2 is because of Rio and Tokyo. While spending two years in paradise, Tokyo grows bored, and her bad-girl persona comes alive. She decides to leave, and Rio gives her an unregistered satellite phone. But when he uses it, it is tracked, and Interpol takes him in. Feeling guilty and in love with Rio, Tokyo urges the Professor to help him and forces the others to come out of hiding.

In the following seasons, their love story causes many problems for the team and leads to the death of Tokyo during a heist. Their story is one of the central ones in the Spanish series, but Money Heist: Korea Part 2 does not show big hints of it happening.

Tokyo and Rio do not show a display of falling heavily in love in ‘Money Heist: Korea’ Part 2

In the first installment of the K-drama remake, fans learn that the Professor has the same “no dating” rule. But throughout the first half, Tokyo and Rio show no real romantic feelings for one another. In Money Heist: Korea Episode 4, Rio has a heart-to-heart with her about his past and wanting to live on a deserted island with Tokyo.

But Money Heist: Korea Part 2 shows that Rio is in love with Tokyo. Unlike the Spanish series, flashbacks of the planning stages of the heist do not show Tokyo and Rio having a sexual relationship. Later, when Berlin threatens to kill the traitor among them, he sets his sights on Tokyo. To save her, Rio lies and says he is the traitor. While Tokyo is thrust out to authorities, it is revealed it was all a part of the plan to get her to the Professor.

Berlin soon realizes Rio likes Tokyo based on his reaction to saving her. In the Money Heist: Korea Part 2 finale, Rio and Tokyo get ready to leave through the underground tunnel. Tokyo says she will keep a low profile, while Rio asks if she will grant his wish. He wants to live on an island with her and see the type of world she wants for herself. Rio says he will stay by her side even if it is not paradise. They smile before chaos breaks loose.

At the end of Money Heist: Korea Part 2, Tokyo, Rio, and the rest of the team leave on a train out of Korea with the money. They are content, especially knowing Berlin had survived with Seoul. But fans only see where the Professor is months later, not the others.

‘Money Heist: Korea’ Season 3 could follow the original series

Netflix has yet to announce the third season of the K-drama remake. While most K-dramas rarely face cancellation, it needs to follow the Spanish original. Money Heist Season 3 is a pinnacle part of the series, as many fans hated Tokyo’s selfish decisions throughout that caused repercussions.

A Money Heist: Korea Season 2 could easily take place after the events of the second season finale. Woo-jin meets with the Professor in a small European town his father dreamed of. He claims he has a new heist plan for Money Heist: Korea Season 2. With Rio having already established his dream of living on an island with Tokyo, a new season could begin with them together and have fallen in love.

Fans will have to wait and see if the same turmoil will ensue as Tokyo from the K-drama is drastically different from the rebellious party girl in the Spanish series.

Money Heist: Korea Part 2 is available on Netflix.