‘Money Heist: Korea Part 2’: The K-Drama Remake Adds Specific Political Turmoil – Unlike the Original Spanish Series

In the near future, Money Heist: Korea K-drama takes place where North and South Korea have joined forces to achieve economic prosperity in a Joint Economic Area. Fans watch as some main characters, like Tokyo, were once North Koreans who defected to the South. While fans watch the heist team print money within the Royal Mint, Money Heist: Korea Part 2 adds more tension-driven political turmoil as the government’s first secrets are revealed.

[WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for Money Heist: Korea Part 2 finale]

Actor Jang Hyun-sung in ‘Money Heist: Korea Part 2’ Episode 9 | via Netflix

The Professor and the team want to show the government’s greed for money in ‘Money Heist’

The original Spanish series revolves around the Professor gathering a group of thieves to infiltrate the Royal Mint. In a version of Robin Hood, they do not plan to steal existing money but print their own. The underbelly of their scheme is to help show the world how officials care more about money than people’s lives.

Money Heist: Korea Part 2 ties back to the Professor’s past when his father was killed trying to rob a bank to get money to save his dying son. Part of the Professor’s plan involves strategic displays to show the public the truth about greed and how the thieves are not the enemy.

In return, they successfully have the public’s backing and spark a revolution that the money is for the people. Money Heist: Korea Part 2 follows the same ideology as the thieves do not plan to hurt hostages and print their own money. They, too, thwart the authority’s plans to paint them as killers. They successfully trick them when Woo-jin tries to reveal they killed a hostage. In reality, Berlin never killed the North Korean spy that infiltrated the Mint.

Money Heist: Korea Part 2 takes the political turmoil further than Money Heist. With the underlying story of a unified North and South Korea, there is a dirty game at play.

‘Money Heist: Korea Part 2’ reveals the North and South Korean summit is to make more money for dirty politics

In a unified Korea, the Joint Economic Area paved the way for citizens of both countries to live together with jobs and the same currency. But Money Heist: Korea Part 2 soon reveals dirty politics are at the forefront. While the heist is taking place, there will be a grand summit between the North and South to unify the countries further.

As Woo-jin learns of Berlin’s illness, she also discovers the man representing North Korea is Jeon Yong-su. Flashbacks of Berlin’s past in Money Heist: Korea Part 2 reveal Yong-su was his torturer. Woo-jin and her superior soon learned four billion won was meant to be printed for the grand summit. The four billion won is the money the heist team is printing to steal.

But there is a darker political plan as Assemblyman Kim Sang-man is in cahoots with Yong-su to use the money for their greed. They are aided by Chairman Oh Jae-yun of Osung Group, who used his connection to get Sang-man political power.

Before the Money Heist: Korea Part 2 finale, the Professor tells Woo-jin the truth. The summit was a cover-up for selling the country’s future for mass profit. The Professor reveals he was the one who created the plans for the country’s unification. It is only achievable by securing money. The only way the team could print the four billion won was because it was already planned to be used to save conglomerate companies.

What happens to Sang-man during the ‘Money Heist: Korea Part 2’ finale?

The Professor and the heist team escape Korea with millions in newly printed money. In the aftermath of Money Heist: Korea Part 2, their heist sparked a global revolution against capitalism and political greed. A Korean news report reveals to the public why the thieves could print a large amount of money.

The reporter explains, “There’s a conspiracy theory that the third Inter-Korean Summit was an attempt to print large-scale funding to rescue conglomerate companies on the pretext of economic cooperation.” He later explains the serial numbers of the money released in the public square prove it is true.

Character Woo-jin and Sang-man in ‘Money Heist: Korea Part 2’ Episode 12 | via Netflix

In the aftermath, Sang-man speaks in front of the press, trying to cover up the conspiracy. He explains a committee approved the funding through legal means. Meanwhile, Yong-su disappeared, and the public questions if he was sent to a concentration camp.

Money Heist: Korea Part 2 is available on Netflix.

