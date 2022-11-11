‘Money Heist: Korea’ Part 2 Trailer Confirms December Release Date

The Netflix remake K-drama Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, has announced a release date for its second installment. Having premiered in 2022, the K-drama follows the same storyline as the Spanish original set in the Korean Peninsula. As the first season ended on a cliffhanger, Money Heist: Korea Part 2 trailer has the heist team continue their plan in the Royal Mint as they face gunfire and enemies.

Main poster for K-drama remake ‘Money Heist: Korea’ Part 2 | via Netflix

‘Money Heist: Korea’ Part 2 trailer reveals a new thief into the grand plan

Kicking off from the end of the first season, the heist team is in turmoil in the trailer for Money Heist: Korea Part 2. The Professor’s (Yoo Ji-tae) plan is still in motion as the team gets ready to leave the Royal Mint at any cost. But in their path is a heavily armed S.W.A.T. team prepared to take them out. The trailer also reveals the mass amount of money they have to escape with, which will not be easy.

In the midst of the oncoming chaos, the Professor’s ulterior motive is to inform the world about government officials and their greed. The second part of the popular K-drama promises gunfire, blood, chaos, and possible sacrifice. Berlin (Park Hae-soo) is heard saying, “I’ll bet my life on this gamble.”

The ultimate heist continues at all costs as the Money Heist: Korea Part 2 trailer reveals the Professor has a trick up his sleeve and someone on the outside. Actor Lim Ji-yeon will play the new role of Seoul. She appears to help the team escape alongside another crew of thieves who will set the traps for a few necessary distractions.

But there is another takeaway from the new trailer. The Professor’s ruse with Seon Woo-jin (Kim Yun-jin) might have been discovered. The trailer ends with her speaking into a walkie-talkie, saying, “The real negotiation has begun.”

What happened in the finale of ‘Money Heist: Korea’?

The end of the first season had a few celebrations, a raunchy sex scene, and a cliffhanger. Berlin and the team managed to trick Woo-jin. She and her team were ready to prove to the world that the thieves had killed a hostage. An undercover officer they sent in who was not on the original roster. In reality, Berlin never killed him. They kept him hidden to show the world that the authorities would do anything to paint them in the wrong light.

The heist team gets another nugget of good news with the public now on their side. Moscow (Lee Won-jong) reveals to the crew his hands are full of dirt. He has managed to break through the Royal Mint floor to the ground to start their escape plan. With everyone in high spirits, Denver (Kim Ji-hoon) and Yoon Mi-seon (Lee Joo-bin) give in to their feelings and have intercourse.

Meanwhile, the Professor goes on a date with Woo-jin. Afterward, he is approached by Captain Cha Moo-hyuk (Kim Sung-oh) before the first season ends. As fans are aware, Moo-hyuk is catching on to the Professor’s ruse of using Woo-jin and lying to her about who he really is.

‘Money Heist: Korea’ Part 2 trailer reveals an early December release date

An official trailer means an upcoming release date. The Money Heist: Korea Part 2 trailer announces the new episodes will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 9. According to actor Yoo, he had previously revealed the cast had filmed the entire remake at once. With the K-drama scheduled to premiere a total of 12 episodes, Part 2 will air another six episodes.

As Money Heist: Korea follows the storyline of the original series, fans have a rough idea of the major points the characters will go through. It also means a few heartbreaking deaths and sacrifices. Netflix has yet to announce if Money Heist: Korea will have a second season and continue adapting the Spanish original’s remaining seasons.

Money Heist: Korea is available on Netflix.

