‘Money Heist: Korea Part 2’: Who Is the Actor Playing New Team Member – Seoul?

As the heist team continues its plan within the Royal Mint, there are a few snags along the way in the K-drama. Money Heist: Korea Part 2 remake introduces a few new characters to the grand scheme, as the Professor needs help to execute a new phase. Fans soon meet Seoul, a mercenary with an equally dark past as some of the main characters. Her story has a deeper connection to Berlin than others realized. But who is the actor playing Seoul in Money Heist: Korea Part 2?

[WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for Money Heist: Korea Part 2 ]

Actor Lim Ji-yeon as Seoul in ‘Money Heist Korea Part 2’ | via Netflix

Seoul does not work for the Professor, but for Berlin in ‘Money Heist: Korea Part 2’

Fans first meet Seoul when the Professor goes to an undisclosed secret hideout in Money Heist: Korea Part 2. He tells Seoul that there has been a problem during the heist, and more than half the hostages escaped. She later puts a tracker on Woo-jin’s car.

The K-drama further reveals how Berlin and the Professor know each other. In the past, in Russia, the Professor looks to meet a crime boss, Song Jung-ho. He also reveals his real name is Song Sun-ho. After being tortured, fans meet a group of mercenaries and Seoul. Their boss is none other than Berlin, who learns the Professor is his brother. Money Heist: Korea Part 2 explains Berlin and the Professor’s past.

Back in the present time, Seoul is shocked to learn Berlin allowed Tokyo to be caught by authorities. But the Professor assures her there is a reason. Seoul and her team rescue Tokyo from an armored vehicle and reveal they work for Berlin. Alongside Tokyo, Seoul and the mercenaries save Nairobi’s son from a safe house and give him to Woo-jin for safekeeping.

All the while, Berlin speaks with Yong-su, a North Korean representative and the man who tortured him in the past. In a live stream, Seoul reveals Yong-su’s lies in Money Heist: Korea Part 2. She is Yong-su’s stepdaughter, who he violated as a young girl. She worked as a medic at the camp and fell in love with Berlin, who started a riot to save her.

Actor Lim Ji-yeon stars as Seoul in ‘Money Heist: Korea Part 2’

Fans have fallen head over heels for Seoul in Money Heist: Korea Part 2. Actor Lim Ji-yeon plays the character in the K-drama. The 32-year-old actor will be familiar to some fans as some of her earlier works include High Society, The Royal Gambler, and Mojito. In 2022, Lim starred as the lead in the K-drama House of Lies.

In the role of Ji-na, Lim’s character is a seemingly ordinary worker at a hotel. The truth is she has an inferiority complex but soon learns her older sister is missing. Wanting answers, she goes to Rose Mansion Apartment where her parents live. A mystery ensues as Ji-na cannot trust the people living there.

After Money Heist: Korea Part 2, Lim is set to star in another Netflix K-drama. She will play the role of Park Yeon-jin and Song Hye-kyo’s revenge K-drama, The Glory. According to Soompi, Lim’s character is the drama’s antagonist, responsible for the female lead’s plans for revenge and dark past. Lim is also known for movies like The Treacherous, Luck-Key, Tazza: One Eyed Jack, and Spiritwalker.

Will Lim Ji-yeon return as Seoul in ‘Money Heist: Korea’ Season 2?

Seoul’s story might be far from over if Netflix renews the K-drama remake for a second season. In the Money Heist: Korea Part 2 finale, Seoul returns to save Berlin as he stays behind to detonate an explosive manually. While Berlin urges her to go, she stays and explains she has never regretted staying by his side. She then used a firearm to detonate the last bomb.

In a turn of events, the Professor gets a call. It is Berlin, and he is alive alongside Seoul. Money Heist: Korea Part 2 defies Berlin’s original story in Money Heist. He and Seoul survived the blast, escaped through a utility hole, and went unnoticed by a group of protestors.

With Berlin and Seoul having a love story and alive, Lim could return. The Professor also teases during the finale that he has a new plan for a Money Heist: Korea Season 2.