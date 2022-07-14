‘Money Heist: Korea’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

The K-drama remake of the Netflix series Money Heist has done considerably well since its release in June. Money Heist: Korea flips the script when it comes to its leading characters’ backstories, like Tokyo (Jeon Jong-seo) being a soldier from North Korea. With only six episodes in its first season, and more of the original storyline to adapt, Money Heist: Korea Season 2 is on the horizon.

‘Money Heist: Korea’ Season 2 has already been filmed, according to Yoon Ji-tae

Fans are taken to a near future where North and South Korea have come together to create a Joint Economic Area. A city in itself, the area has its own currency, and citizens from both countries can work and live simultaneously. It also becomes the perfect opportunity to pull off the biggest heist the world has ever seen.

A group of outlaws and thieves are brought together by the Professor (Yoon). They plan to infiltrate the Royal Mint. Instead of stealing money, they will hold out a hostage situation to buy them time to fabricate their untraceable money. Money Heist: Korea adapts up to episode 11 of the first season of the original series.

There are a total of 13 episodes in the first season, with the following second season having nine. The K-drama has a long way to go before ending the grand heist. In an article by Soompi, actor Yoon told Elle Magazine there are a total of 12 episodes in the K-drama that have already been filmed.

What’s on Netflix confirms that the K-drama has yet to release the following six episodes of Money Heist: Korea Season 2. Yoon explains the K-drama adapted the first two seasons of the original series.

‘Money Heist: Korea’ Season 2 premieres in 2022

There will not be a long wait for the remaining episodes and Money Heist: Korea Season 2. While Netflix has not made an official confirmation, Newsweek reports the second half will premiere later in 2022. A representative for Netflix explained the estimated time frame is for the last quarter of the year.

The first half has done considerably well. Netflix’s Top 10 list has the K-drama remake ranked number three on the list with 15.63 million views watched by fans. The second half will likely do just as well as the first season. The first half ended on a cliffhanger.

There are many storylines left to explore that will take place in the second half. Fans saw small teasers of Rio (Lee Hyun-woo) and Tokyo developing feelings for each other. Despite the Professor’s fundamental rule about relationships. Money Heist: Korea Season 2 will also likely bring in significant deaths.

Fans will also see how Denver’s (Kim Ji-hoon) and Mi-seon’s (Lee Joo-bin) relationship moves forward after their steamy sex scene. The question remains how Money Heist: Korea will unfold regarding Seon Woo-jin (Kim Yun-jin) uncovering the identity of her love interest/ the Professor.

Will the cast of ‘Money Heist: Korea’ return?

The main cast of the K-drama will return for Money Heist: Korea Season 2, as the entire 12 episodes were filmed back to back. Based on the original Spanish series, it is unlikely that new characters will be brought in for the rest of the K-drama’s storyline.

Yoon will reprise his role as the Professor, with Kim returning as the head negotiator Woo-jin. The heist team will also return with Jeon, Lee, Lee Won-jong, Kim, Jang Yoon-ju, Kim Ji-hun, and Lee Kyu-ho. Squid Game and Money Heist: Korea actor Park Hae-soo returns as the chaotic Berlin. Kim Sung-oh returns as Captain Cha Moo-hyuk and Park Myung-hoon as Cho Young-min.

