‘Moon Knight’ vs. ‘Loki’: Which Marvel Series Will Win at the 2022 Emmys?

The Emmy nominations were recently announced. And Marvel scored a total of 19 nominations. Moon Knight and Loki were both honored with multiple nods. But who will be the big winner of the night?

What Emmys are Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ and ‘Loki’ nominated for?

‘Moon Knight’ and ‘Loki’ | Marvel Studios

Moon Knight is the Marvel project with the most nominations. It received eight Emmy nods: Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie; Fantasy Sci/Fi Costumes; Music Composition for a Limited/Anthology Series/Movie/Special; Character Voice-Over Performance for F. Murray Abraham; Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special; Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special; Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series; and Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Stunt Performance.

Loki came in second, with six Emmy nominations: Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (hour or more); Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (hour or more); Fantasy Sci/Fi Costumes; Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score); Original Main Title Theme Music; and Sound Editing for a Comedy/Drama Series.

Critics call ‘Moon Knight’ one of ‘Marvel’s most Marvellous TV show[s] to date’

Moon Knight was one of Marvel’s most popular projects this year. The show stars Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant. Grant is a mild-mannered museum employee who discovers that his entire life is not what it seems.

Fans and critics alike loved the show, praising Isaac’s performance and the original, fresh feel of the series.

“Moon Knight is both simple, and yet complicated, entertainment. It works on many levels and it’s right up there with Wandavision as Marvel’s most Marvellous TV show to date,” The Telegraph enthused.

Paste Magazine wrote, “It perfectly blends multiple genres, with a unique mashup giving the series an eccentric vibe that audiences will love. With Moon Knight, Marvel has not only developed its next great superhero but created everyone’s new streaming obsession.”

‘Loki’s mixed reviews: ‘The character deserves a lot more room’

Loki also received favorable reviews. However, some fans were disappointed that the series didn’t exactly live up to the zany, off-beat show they were promised. Fortunately, it landed a second season.

“Loki could well improve, now that its arduous task of educating us about multiverses, and glumly explaining Loki to himself, is with any luck behind it. Let’s hope so,” The Telegraph wrote. “The character deserves a lot more room to get frisky and freaky than these cramped openers carved out.”

However, Collider disagreed. “Of all the surprises and twists introduced by this show, perhaps the most exciting is its deep investment in understanding its central character at his best and worst, asking some truly tough questions against the backdrop of a time travel lark. Loki was always one of the MCU’s greatest villains. But he’s just as compelling as the hero of his own story.”

What other Marvel shows were nominated for Emmys?

Congratulations to the teams behind Marvel Studios' Loki, Moon Knight, Hawkeye, and What If…? for their 19 #Emmy nominations. pic.twitter.com/EwXClRRew9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 12, 2022

Moon Knight and Loki aren’t the only Marvel shows recognized by the Television Academy. Hawkeye landed a nomination for Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program and Stunt Performance. What If? earned them for Animated Program and two for Character Voice-Over Performance (Chadwick Boseman and Jeffrey Wright).

As it’s still early, critics have not yet predicted which awards the Marvel shows are sure to scoop up. But fans can’t wait to see which awards their favorite superhero shows take home come Emmys night!

