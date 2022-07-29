‘Moonage Daydream’ Trailer Showcases the Colorful World of David Bowie

David Bowie was a rockstar with an incredibly unique sense of style and fashion. His showmanship was distinct and almost took audiences and listeners to another galaxy with his colorful music and lyrics. The first trailer for the documentary Moonage Daydream shows the imaginative world of David Bowie and the legacy he left as an artist.

David Bowie brought a different style to the world of rock and roll

David Bowie | Armando Gallo/Getty Images

David Bowie was an English singer-songwriter who rose to fame in the late 1960s ad 1970s. He died in 2016 due to liver cancer but his art is still fondly remembered. His song, “Space Oddity,” was his first major hit, landing in the top five on the UK singles chart. He had many other hits in his career including “Changes,” “Let’s Dance,” “Ziggy Stardust,” and “Under Pressure” with Queen.

His final album, Blackstar, was released in early 2016 and served as his swan song prior to his death. In addition to his successful music career, Bowie had a solid career as a movie actor. The actor is best known for his roles in The Man Who Fell to Earth, Zoolander, Jim Henson’s Labyrinth, and Christopher Nolan’s The Prestige.

‘Moonage Daydream’ trailer captures the colorful and imaginative world of David Bowie

The first trailer for Moonage Daydream previews the documentary that explores David Bowie’s life and his legacy. The trailer is almost trippy, with bright, splashy colors combined with footage of Bowie performing and showing off his unique style. The music in the trailer features “Space Oddity” and “Moonage Daydream,” for which the movie is named.

Moonage Daydream features never-before-seen footage of Bowie, whether it be of him in an interview or performing for a crowd. The documentary is formatted for IMAX, meaning this could be a breathtaking exploration of Bowie’s career. According to AV Club, director Brett Morgen spent many years going through Bowie’s archives to create the film. Morgen has worked on other documentaries including Cobain: Montage of Heck and Crossfire Hurricane.

Music is going to be a major part of the film. Producer Tony Visconti, who worked with Bowie all the way up until Blackstar, was recruited to revisit the artist’s past work for the documentary. Sound mixer Paul Massey also worked to remix Bowie’s work for a theatrical setting. There are reportedly a total of 48 songs in Moonage Daydream.

Critics are already sharing high praise for the documentary

Moonage Daydream had its premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and it received praise from critics. Moonage Daydream currently sits at a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, with many critics celebrating the film’s distinct approach to documentary filmmaking that fits the life of David Bowie.

Critics are much kinder to this documentary than they were to the unofficial Bowie biopic, Stardust, that was released in 2020. The movie stars Johnny Flynn as Bowie but it failed to strike a chord with critics and audiences. The biopic also did not get permission to use Bowie’s music from his estate but Moonage Daydream did.

Moonage Daydream arrives in theaters on Sept. 16, 2022.

