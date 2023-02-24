More Fans Want to Know About Kate Middleton’s Diet Than Beyoncé or Kim Kardashian

Kate Middleton is someone who young women really look up to. As a wife and mom of three who works tirelessly for her charities and patronages, the Princess of Wales makes headlines everyday while performing her royal duties. At the same time, fans can’t get enough of her effortless style and her healthy, glowing appearance. According to Google Search data, they want to know more about her diet than celebrities like Beyoncé or Kim Kardashian.

Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Which celebrity has the most influential diet?

Fat diets and exercise programs are everywhere, which makes it difficult to know where to turn for nutritional advice. As a result, many people tend to look up to celebrities and influencers that have the body they desire in order to get their insight and some inspiration on how to achieve those results. In 2023, who are people turning to for diet advice?

The team at Total Shape recently evaluated Google Search data to find out the answer to that question. They wanted to know which celebrities had the most influence in terms of diet, so they compared the Google Search results of various celebrity names followed by the word “diet” over the last 30 days.

The top 20 names were a who’s who of models, athletes, musicians, and beauty influencers — and there was even a senior working royal. Kate Middleton came in at number three on the list, with a total of 2.7K monthly searches.

Fans want to know more about Kate Middleton’s diet than Beyonce or Kim Kardashian

Taylor Swift and recently retired QB Tom Brady were just behind the princess at number four and five on the list, as each garnered 2.6K monthly searches. The slim and athletic Kate easily beat out the curvaceous Queen Bey and Kim K. They came in at number six and seven, respectively, with 2.2K and 2.1K monthly searches.

Rounding out the top 10 were James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers, Kendall Jenner, and Serena Williams. Other names in the top 25 included LeBron James, Selena Gomez, Doja Cat, Greta Thunberg, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lizzo.

Who beat out Kate Middleton on the diet influencer list?

Only two celebrities beat the Princess of Wales when it came to influential diets. Number two on the list was Khloé Kardashian, with 3,300 searches. The most influential celebrity in dieting was model Bella Hadid, who received 3,400 monthly searches.

If you are planning to diet or want to change your eating habits this year, a spokesperson at Total Shape advises researching the diet first or speaking to a nutritionist to ensure you are still getting all of the nutrients and food groups that your body needs.

“Diet plans can be extremely useful for those who thrive on structure. Most people put on weight either by eating foods that are too heavy in fats, sugar, and other refined carbohydrates or by not exercising enough,” the spokesperson explained.

“Some people revert to starvation diets to lose weight quickly. But that can be a dangerous idea since starving yourself will negatively affect you mentally, emotionally, and physically.”

In addition to Google Search, Total Shape also used data from Statista to reveal the most followed diets in America and a national consumer survey that asked participants about nutrition.