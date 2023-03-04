Morgan Wallen’s Ex-Fiancée Felt ‘Unworthy’ After Having a Baby Out of Wedlock With the Country Star

Being a single parent is never easy. KT Smith, Morgan Wallen’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his young son, has always been transparent about her struggles. On her blog, Thot Thoughts, Smith has detailed the heartbreak and difficulties that come from co-parenting with the country star.

Morgan Wallen and KT Smith’s relationship and son

Morgan Wallen and then-girlfriend KT Smith in 2017 | Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Wallen and Smith first started appearing publicly in 2017, even walking the red carpet at that year’s CMT Awards ceremony. The couple kept things pretty private. But they did post photos of each other on social media from time to time.

In 2019, they got engaged but broke up soon afterwards. However, that wasn’t the end of Wallen and Smith’s relationship. The influencer has acknowledge that they still had a physical relationship post-split. In 2020, she gave birth to their son, Indigo “Indie” Wallen. Smith moved to Nashville, where Wallen lives, and the two co-parent their son.

KT Smith recalls feeling ‘unworthy’ after having her son out of wedlock

Smith doesn’t directly refer to Wallen often on her blog. But she often discusses her feelings surrounding her tumultuous relationship with the country star. Most of these posts center around her life as a single mother, as well as the difficulties that come from co-parenting with someone you are no longer in a romantic relationship with.

In one post about her work with nonprofit organization Youth for Christ, Smith admitted that having a child out of wedlock made her feel “unworthy.” She’s struggled to reconcile her Christian faith with being a single, unmarried mother.

KT Smith says co-parenting with Morgan Wallen ‘will never be perfect’

Smith also posted a lengthy blog post about what it’s like to co-parent with Wallen. She wrote that many people have asked her how she makes it look so easy. However, Smith shared that it’s harder than it looks.

“Sometimes it is wonderful and other times you’re thinking ‘What can I do to make this person not my baby’s father/mother?,’” Smith wrote, adding that the child always has to come first. This includes everything from making a schedule that works for everyone or accepting that a co-parent’s new partner is a good influence on the child.

She concluded, “Coparenting [sic] will always have its issues come up, it will never be perfect and we will always get mad/upset/protective over certain things… But if you have the mindset that your child comes first, we let the little things go.”

What is KT Smith’s life like today?

Today, Smith works with Youth For Christ, a nonprofit ministry and has gone back to school for a degree in Pastoral Care & Counseling to continue her work with young women. Smith also decided to have her breast implants removed.

“I truly believe in doing what makes you happy & what makes you feel confident whether it be surgeries, fillers, botox, etc..but i also believe in being transparent with what you’ve had done,” Smith captioned an Instagram post. “Not only did I get my breast implants out because they made me sick, but I did so because I never want to make anyone think you NEED big breasts in order to be loved.”