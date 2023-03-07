Morgan Wallen’s Son Helped Make the Singer’s New Album ‘One Thing at a Time’

On March 3, country singer Morgan Wallen released a new album called One Thing at a Time. The album includes 36 songs, and before the album was released, Wallen was interviewed by Billboard. In the interview, Wallen revealed that his young son Indie helped make One Thing at a Time.

Morgan Wallen | Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Morgan Wallen’s son helped the singer make ‘One Thing at a Time’

Before One Thing at a Time was released, Wallen and producer Joey Moi gave a preview of the album to Billboard. During the Billboard interview, Wallen revealed his two-year-old son was present for the making of the album.

“He started coming in there and banging on guitar strings and, you know, delete songs for Joey and stuff like that,” Wallen told Billboard. “But honestly, he brought a lot of joy into the room. He brought a new energy that we hadn’t had in there before.”

According to Billboard, young Indie “was frequently in Moi’s lap at the console, turning knobs.”

Wallen’s son was born in July 2020, and Wallen’s ex-girlfriend KT Smith is Indie’s mother.

Morgan Wallen’s sister also helped make the album

Wallen has three sisters: Ashlyne Wallen, Mikaela Wallen, and Lacey Wallen. In the interview with Billboard, it was revealed that Wallen’s sister Ashlyne also helped make One Thing at a Time.

“We’ve always been super, super tight,” Wallen told Billboard about Ashlyne. “We grew up in church singing hymns and stuff and learning how to harmonize with each other and sing three-part harmony.”

On One Thing at a Time, Ashlyne provides vocals on the song “Outlook.”

Wallen wanted Ashlyne to sing on the song because “it seemed appropriate from everything that we grew up learning and everything that we lived through together.”

According to Billboard, Wallen also wanted Mikaela to appear somewhere on the album, “but she had just given birth so the timing didn’t work out.”

‘One Thing at a Time’ has 36 songs

One Thing at a Time is an incredibly lengthy album. The complete tracklist for the album can be viewed in its entirety below.

One Thing at a Time tracklist:

“Born With a Beer in My Hand” “Last Night” “Everything I Love” “Man Made a Bar” (Feat. Eric Church) “Devil Don’t Know” “One Thing at a Time” “’98 Braves” “Ain’t That Some” “I Wrote the Book” “Tennessee Numbers” “Hope That’s True” “Whiskey Friends” “Sunrise” “Keith Whitley” “In the Bible” (Feat. HARDY) “You Proof” “Thought You Should Know” “F150-50” “Neon Star” “I Deserve a Drink” “Wine Into Water” “Me + All Your Reasons” “Tennessee Fan” “Money On Me” “Thinkin’ Bout Me” “Single Than She Was” “Days That End in Why” “Last Drive Down Main” “Me to Me” “Don’t Think Jesus” “180 (Lifestyle)” “Had It” “Cowgirls” (feat. ERNEST) “Good Girl Gone Missin’” “Outlook” “Dying Man”

On why the album has so many songs, Moi told Billboard, “It seemed like the more we cut, the more songs would show up. So it just kept piling up.”

One Thing at a Time is available now, and fans can find the album in stores, on music-purchasing platforms, and on streaming platforms.