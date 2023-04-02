Morgan Wallen Was a ‘Wildcard’ Until the Birth of His Son

Morgan Wallen described himself as a “wildcard” — at least, until the birth of his son. In fact, the country singer sometimes mentions how impactful the toddler is to his growth as a person.

How old is Morgan Wallen’s son?

Morgan Wallen performs onstage during ‘Morgan Wallen: The Dangerous Tour’ | John Shearer/Getty Images for Big Loud

He’s a chart-topping country artist and, as of 2020, a father. Wallen and his ex-fiancée KT Smith had their son, Indigo Wilder, in Nashville, Tennessee, with Wallen sharing a picture of himself holding the child on social media.

“Since you came into the world Friday, I see mine differently now,” Wallen captioned his Instagram post. “It’s not just me anymore, and I’m glad it’s not. This year has been the hardest of my life in so many ways, but that’s not what I will remember it by. You are. You are a gift, and this tough year just made sense.”

The One Thing at a Time songwriter does not currently have a girlfriend, although he still has a close relationship with his son.

Morgan Wallen said the birth of his son ‘gave [him] something to care for’

Wallen discussed music and even his family while visiting the All-Country Podcast. When asked about his personal growth as a man, not just a musician, Wallen quickly mentioned the birth of his son.

“I’ve always been a bit of a wildcard, I guess you’d say,” Wallen noted. “I didn’t even really know what I was completely living for all the time. I think just him being born changed a lot of things for me — put a lot of things into perspective.”

“It gave me something to live for,” he continued. “It gave me something to care for, other than myself… I’m looking at the world through a different lens.”

At the time of the interview, Wallen said his son was 2 and a half years old. This wouldn’t be the first time Wallen mentioned his son’s impact, as he shared a similar response during an interview with ET Online.

“I think mostly I can attribute it to being a dad,” he said. “Just seeing that I have another life that I’m responsible for kind of put things into perspective for me, so, I just didn’t really have a choice.”

Morgan Wallen mentions his family in his music

Particularly with 2023’s One Thing at a Time, Wallen highlights members of his family. “Thought You Should Know” was dedicated to his mother, with lyrics mentioning his childhood and hometown love.

“This one’s for you, mama. I know it didn’t always seem like those prayers were getting through. I hope this song is a testament to the fact that they did,” Wallen said in an Instagram post, “Still your only damn son, Morgan.”

For “Outlook,” Wallen featured his sister, Ashlyne, on the harmonies. Country Now reports the One Thing at a Time album cover features the artist in front of his late grandmother’s home in Sneedville, Tennessee.