The Most Iconic Shania Twain Music Videos

There are so many words that could describe Shania Twain. Iconic. Superstar. Genius. Idol. The point is that Twain is a music legend. Recently, Netflix released a new documentary about Twain called Not Just A Girl. The documentary takes fans through Twain’s career and how much creative effort the singer put into her music videos. Here’s a look at Twain’s most iconic music videos.

Shania Twain | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

5. ‘I’m Gonna Getcha Good!’

Twain released the song “I’m Gonna Getcha Good!” as the first single from her album Up!, and the song dropped on Oct. 7, 2002.

The “I’m Gonna Getcha Good!” music video combines a dystopian plot with a music performance. In the music video, Twain rides a motorcycle through a dystopian city while trying to avoid being captured by a giant robot.

This storyline (which features a twist at the end) is interspersed with scenes of Twain performing “I’m Gonna Getcha Good!” with a band.

4. ‘The Woman In Me (Needs The Man In You)’

The song “The Woman In Me (Needs The Man In You)” is the title track from Twain’s 1995 album The Woman In Me.

Twain’s music video for “The Woman In Me (Needs The Man In You)” features an expansive set as it was filmed in Egypt.

Throughout the music video, Twain rides a horse through the desert and sings while walking amongst the pyramids.

RELATED: The 5 Best Shania Twain Songs For Karaoke Night

3. ‘You’re Still The One’

“You’re Still The One” was released on Twain’s 1997 album Come On Over. The song was released as a single in 1998, and it represents Twain’s crossover from country to pop.

In the “You’re Still The One” music video, Twain sings while lying on the sand at nighttime. The entire music video is heavily blue-toned.

John Devoe appears in the music video, and as he takes a bath, he sees Twain singing at the beach on a TV that is sitting near the bathtub.

2. ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’

The leopard outfit that Twain wears throughout the “That Don’t Impress Me Much” music video is forever imprinted on pop culture history.

“That Don’t Impress Me Much” was released on Twain’s album Come On Over, and it was released as a single in December 1998.

In the music video, Twain walks through the desert wearing a leopard-print outfit while carrying leopard-print luggage. As she hitchhikes, multiple men, including Devoe, stop to try and pick Twain up, but she refuses each one.

RELATED: Shania Twain Was Told She Would Be ‘Hated by Women’ at the Start of Her Career

1. ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman’

Like multiple songs on this list, “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” was released on Twain’s album Come On Over. It was then released as one of the album’s singles in 1999.

In the music video for “Man! I Feel Like A Woman,” Twain performs with a band of men who have all dressed alike. Twain wears a black suit with a top hat and veil. As the music video continues, Twain removes the suit to reveal that she was wearing a short black dress underneath.

RELATED: The Sexist Criticism Shania Twain Received Early in Her Career: ‘America’s Best Paid Lap Dancer in Nashville’