The Most Influential Member of the Royal Family Is Not Who Fans Think It Is

The royal family has been in the headlines even more than usual this year. Real-life events like the Platinum Jubilee and Queen Elizabeth II’s death — and fictional ones like the premiere of The Crown Season 5 — have prompted millions of internet searches around the globe about different royal family members and issues related to The Firm. However, according to the data, the most influential member of the royal family isn’t who fans think it is.

Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton | Paul Grover – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Analyzing global searches about the Royal Family

Financial World recently conducted research that analyzed global Google searches, Instagram hashtags, and TikTok views for 29 of the world’s most influential royals to find out who had the most influence of them all.

“This year has seen the monarchy transform with the death of the beloved Queen Elizabeth II in September. As King Charles begins his reign, many will be curious to see how he chooses to adapt the royal family to a new era and who he will choose to help him do so,” said a Financial World spokesman.

“Popularity and influence are vital for the tenure of the royal family, and this study provides a fascinating insight into the royals that have the widest reach and remain in the public’s favor. With a new season of the hit Netflix show, The Crown, set to revisit the trials and tribulations of the King’s relationship with former wife, Princess Diana, it will be interesting to see how these rankings evolve.”

The most influential member isn’t who fans think it is

Despite his accession to the throne, the current monarch, King Charles, is not the most influential. It’s also not Prince William or Kate Middleton. According to internet search data, the late Queen Elizabeth is still the most influential royal in the world, even after her death.

In just one month, the queen pulls in a total of 4.7 million Google searches, 1.6 million features in Instagram hashtags, and 18.7 billion views on TikTok under her hashtag — which makes her the most mentioned and searched-for royal ever.

Coming in at number two on the list is the new Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. In one month, she had 1.4 million Instagram hashtags, 2.9 million Google searches, and 6.3 billion views of videos on TikTok that feature her.

Some Royal Family members have walked away from The Firm, but are still quite influential

To the surprise of many, number three on the list was Meghan Markle and at number four was her husband, Prince Harry. Markle is actually the second-most Googled member of the family with 4.5 million searches, but her TikTok and Instagram numbers were lower than Kate’s. Which put her in third place.

Coming in behind Harry is his late mother, Princess Diana. Twenty-five years after her death, the late Princess of Wales is still the fifth-most influential royal in the world. At number six was Prince William, and at number seven King Charles.

The Crown Season 5 is now playing on Netflix.

