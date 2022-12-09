Who Is the Mother of Neymar’s Son?

Neymar da Silva Santos Jr., simply known as Neymar, is one of the most popular soccer stars in the world. The forward, who plays for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain alongside another great Lionel Messi, is regarded as one of the best players in the game today.

Neymar’s accomplishments in the sport are well documented but many fans want to know more about his life off the pitch. Here’s more about Neymar’s son and who the child’s mother is, as well as some of the other women the athlete has dated in the past.

Neymar Jr. and his son Davi Lucca give their thumbs up prior to the Copa del Rey Round of 16 | Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

How old is Neymar Jr.’s son?

Neymar’s son, Davi Lucca, was born on Aug. 24, 2011, at a hospital in San Paulo.

When Neymar began playing for Paris Saint-Germain and moved to the French capital he spoke about being so far away from Davi who lives with his mother in Brazil.

“I have a child [who] lives far away and I know how difficult it is,” Neymar explained in an interview with SporTV. “It’s hard to be so far from Davi. It’s difficult to be so far from my son, it makes me very nostalgic. I speak with him almost every day on the mobile of his mother. Each month and a half, or two, he comes here.”

Neymar Jr. and his son, Davi Lucca, at the Five World Final in Praia Grande, Brazil | Christian Pondella/Getty Images

Who is Davi’s mother?

Davi’s mother is Neymar’s ex-Carolina Dantas. She gave birth to Davi when she was 17 and Neymar was 19. They were together from 2010 to 2011 when Neymar was still playing with Santos FC. Despite their breakup, the two have remained friends and are committed to co-parenting their son. They have even taken vacations together.

Today, Dantas is married to Vinicius Martinez and they have one child together.

In 2021, Neymar told GQ that he would like to have more children as well saying: “I’m almost 30, and I have a good career, but on a personal level I want to have two more kids.”

Who the soccer star dated after Dantas

Neymar had a few relationships after Dantas.

In 2012, he began seeing Brazilian actor Bruna Marquezine. The two dated off and on until 2018 when she confirmed that Neymar ended things. Following their split, the soccer star defended Marquezine from social media trolls.

“I do not understand. I’m a fan of her as an actress and as a woman. We did not work for some reasons and that nobody has to get … You have to respect [Bruna] as an actress,” Neymar tweeted at the time per The Sun. He then wrote to his ex: “They just try to talk bulls*** about talented people … I will always care about and respect you and I will defend you, as I know who you are.”

In 2020, Neymar and model Natalia Barulich announced they were dating. They initially met a couple of years earlier but at the time Barulich was in a relationship with Colombian singer Maluma. The model later denied reports that she and the “Hawai” artist broke up because she became friends with the soccer player. In 2021, Neymar and Barulich called it quits.

The footballer then got together with social media influencer Bruna Biancardi. In January 2022, they got engaged but broke up and went their separate ways months later.