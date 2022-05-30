Who Are the Mothers of Bobby Brown’s 7 Children?

Bobby Brown is an R&B superstar who has been in the business since he was a kid singing with the group New Edition. These days, Brown has seven kids of his own with four different women. Most people know that his late daughter Bobbi Kristina’s mother is Whitney Houston but aren’t sure who he shares his other daughters and sons with.

Here’s what we know about all the mothers of Bobby Brown’s children.

The mother of Bobby’s eldest son Landon

Landon Brown is Bobby’s oldest son. The recording artist was 17 years old when he was born in 1986. Landon’s mother is Melika Williams. She and Bobby dated from 1984 to 1987.

Williams later married actor Carl Anthony Payne II.

The mother of Bobby’s oldest daughter and late son

Three years after Landon, Bobby became a father again to a daughter La’Princia Brown. Her mother is Kim Ward, who the “My Prerogative” singer was rumored to be involved with around the same time he started seeing Houston.

Ward actually knew Bobby since he was 11 years old. “At that time he probably wasn’t the cutest,” she told Boston Magazine in 2006, recalling their courtship. “There was something about him I just wanted.”

After La’Princia, the pair had another child–a son named Bobby Brown Jr. in 1992. Both La’Princia and Bobby Jr. were featured on their dad’s reality show Being Bobby Brown.

On Nov. 18, 2020, Bobby Jr. was found dead in his Los Angeles home. His autopsy revealed that he died from the combined effects of alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl. He was 28.

Houston is Bobbi Kristina’s mother

Houston, who Bobby was famously married to in 1992 till their divorce in 2007, is the mother of their late daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown.

Following Houston’s death in 2012, Bobbi Kristina died under similar circumstances three years later. Like her mom, she was found unresponsive in a bathtub. Emergency services were called and a police spokesperson said after CPR Bobbi Kristina was alive and breathing when she was transported to North Fulton Hospital in Roswell, Georgia. She was later placed in a medically-induced coma with diminished brain function. Bobbi Kristina died in hospice care on July 26, 2015. She was 22 years old.

Her fiancé Nick Gordon was found legally responsible for her death. In 2020, he died from a drug overdose after suffering multiple heart attacks. As reported by CNN, “Caffeine, morphine and naloxone, a drug that reverses opioid overdoses, were among a series of substances found in Gordon’s system, according to toxicology results.”

The mother of Bobby’s youngest children

Bobby also has three other children with his second wife Alicia Etheredge. The couple welcomed their son, Cassius Brown, in 2009 followed by a daughter, Bodhi Jameson Rein Brown, in 2015. One year later, Etheredge gave birth to Hendrix Estelle Sheba Brown.

Etheredge and Bobby knew each other for several years before they got together. In fact, the pair revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that the day Bobby married Houston he had pre-wedding jitters just before walking down the aisle and locked himself in a bathroom. Etheredge decided to talk to him and try to get him out so the ceremony could go on and she was able to do that.

Etheredge has managed the careers of a number of high-profile celebrities including former basketball star Magic Johnson and singer Macy Gray. She managed Bobby’s career for years as well before he proposed to her during a live performance in 2010. They said “I do” in 2012.

