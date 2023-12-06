Mrs. Kim almost had the juiciest storyline in 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,' but time constraints forced Amy Sherman-Palladino and the writing team to cut it out.

Did you feel like Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life lacked surprise elements? If you did, you are not alone. Apparently, show creator Amy Sherman-Palladino had big plans that were thwarted due to time and budget constraints. Luke and Lorelai’s wedding scene had to be condensed, for example. There was more, though. Sherman-Palladino had plans to give Mrs. Kim an unlikely storyline involving a K-pop band, but time constraints made it impossible.

‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ planned an adventure for Mrs. Kim

Mrs. Kim initially didn’t support Lane Kim’s musical dreams. Eventually, she came around and tried to help both Lane and Zach Van Gerbig make it big. When Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life opened, Mrs. Kim, Lane, and Zack were still hanging out in Stars Hollow. Their musical dreams seemed largely dead. That wasn’t always the plan.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Sherman-Palladino admitted she had planned to have Mrs. Kim start a band management career, beginning with a K-pop band. Sherman-Palladino admitted they never got around to Mrs. Kim’s storyline because they ran out of time and money. She seems to regret the missed opportunity. Sherman-Palladino told the publication that the idea flew around the writer’s room long before K-Pop took off stateside and admitted that it would have been “so cool” in retrospect.

Whether fans will get to see the storyline play out in a second revival is anyone’s guess. The first revival premiered in 2016, and fans have been clamoring for more ever since. No one has definitively said no, and over the years, viewers have been given hope that a second revival could happen. It has yet to happen, though, and the further away from the first revival we get, the less likely it feels.

The storyline would have expanded on one very surprising admission from Mrs. Kim

The K-Pop storyline would have been unique and surprising to casual fans. The most ardent Gilmore Girls fans might argue that the storyline would have expanded on one of Mrs. Kim’s most surprising but often forgotten admissions during the original series.

When Lane Kim and her band hit a plateau, insisting they’d played every venue in the area, Mrs. Kim stepped in to help them find a new audience. She admits that she had been in an all-girls tambourine band. Mrs. Kim helped organize a tour for the band. The revelation of Mrs. Kim’s musical past was dropped quickly. Still, it was clear she had a love of music. More importantly, she had knack for organization and management and the ability to get things done quickly. The band management storyline would have made a lot of sense. We are kind of sad we didn’t get to see it.