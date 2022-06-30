‘Ms. Marvel’: When Are New Episodes on Disney+? Episode 5 Release Date and Time

Ms. Marvel Episode 4 whisks Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and her family away to Karachi. However, their trip is far from a vacation with all the superhero antics Kamala must contend with. And her journey serves as an opportunity to find answers about her powers, as well as make some new allies. It also ends in another explosive showdown. So, when does Ms. Marvel Episode 5 come out, and what can fans expect on its release date?

‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 4 brings Kamala Khan to Karachi

On the heels of Kamala’s fight with Najma (Nimra Bucha) during Ms. Marvel Episode 4, the fifth installment takes her and her family to Karachi. There, she reunites with her Nani and makes allies of a group called the Red Daggers. Both hold answers for her, starting with the fact that she’s a Djinn. Additionally, the markings on her bangle translate to the following: “What you seek is seeking you.”

Neither of those things answers all of our questions about the history behind Kamala’s ancestors and that bangle. However, it seems we’re headed in the right direction. Red Dagger leader Waleed (Farhan Akhtar) also explains to Kamala the dangers of opening the doorway to Noor to help the ClanDestines get home. Doing so would prove detrimental for Earth-616 — and everyone Kamala knows and loves.

Such relationships dominate the quieter moments of Ms. Marvel Episode 4. Although Bruno (Matt Lintz) and Nakia (Yasmeen Fletcher) are absent from this week’s adventures, Kamala befriends Kareem (Aramis Knight). And their bond promises to help Kamala through the challenges she’s currently facing. Fans also get a few heartfelt interactions between Kamala and her mother and Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff) and Nani.

Ms. Marvel Episode 4 concludes with another showdown between Kamala and Najma. Of course, this time Kamala’s got help from the Red Daggers. Sadly, Waleed perishes during their fight. But Kamala and Kareem manage to keep up with their assailants — at least, until Najma stabs Kamala’s bangle and sends her reeling through space and time.

Kamala wakes up in the midst of Partition, setting fans up for an interesting experience when the release date for Ms. Marvel Episode 5 arrives.

With Kamala seemingly transported back in time, fans are about to get answers to some of the Disney+ show’s biggest questions. So, what is the release date and time for Ms. Marvel Episode 5?

New episodes of Ms. Marvel come out on Disney+ every Wednesday, keeping in line with the streaming service’s usual schedule for its Marvel series.

Check out the full release schedule for Ms. Marvel Season 1 below:

Episode 1 – June 8

Episode 2 – June 15

Episode 3 – June 22

Episode 4 – June 29

Episode 5 – July 6

Episode 6 – July 13

Once the fifth chapter starts streaming, viewers will only have one week left to enjoy Kamala’s origin story. So, what can they expect ahead of the big finale?

What to expect when episode 5 comes out on Disney+

Now that we’ve established Ms. Marvel Episode 5’s release date, what can fans of the Disney+ show expect going in? Episode 4 concluded with Kamala transported back in time — to when her great-grandmother and many others escaped during Partition.

Assuming the fifth installment picks up from there, we’ll probably get more answers about Kamala’s powers — and learn why her Aisha (Mehwish Hayat) betrayed Najma in the first place.

Najma probably won’t disappear after her explosive fight with Kamala, either. We can anticipate more pushback from the series’ villains as we approach Ms. Marvel‘s Season 1 finale.

There’s no preview or synopsis for episode 5, so it’s hard to say what will happen beyond that. Fortunately, we don’t have long to wait until the next chapter arrives.

In the meantime, the first four episodes of Ms. Marvel are currently streaming on Disney+.

