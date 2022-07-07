‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 6 Release Date and Time: When Is the Finale on Disney+?

It feels like Ms. Marvel just premiered on Disney+, but Kamala Khan’s (Iman Vellani) origin story is already approaching its finale. After a trip to the past in episode 5, the Marvel series will likely bring Kamala back to Jersey City during its final chapter. After all, it looks like Bruno (Matt Lintz) and Kamran (Rish Shah) are in some serious trouble. So, when does Ms. Marvel Episode 6 come out, and what can fans expect on its release date?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for Ms. Marvel Episode 5, “Time and Again.”]

‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 5 takes viewers into the past

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan | Marvel Studios

Ms. Marvel brings Kamala — and the audience — into the past during episode 5, revealing how her great-grandmother came to build a life on Earth. “Time and Again” also answers questions about what happened to Aisha (Mehwish Hayat) during the Partition of India and Pakistan, filling in the blanks from Sana’s (Samina Ahmad) and Namja’s (Nimra Bucha) recollections of events.

And Sana’s recount of the Partition is particularly interesting, as Ms. Marvel reveals that Kamala’s presence in the past is what saves her grandmother. The stars she remembers guiding the way are actually her granddaughter’s powers. They lead her back to Kamala’s great-grandfather, allowing them both to board the train to Karachi together.

Once Kamala returns to the present, she’s faced with another obstacle: she’s inadvertently opened a portal between Earth and another realm. Believing they’ve finally found the way home, Namja’s followers attempt to enter it. However, it incinerates them instantly, suggesting the energy field needs to be closed before it can harm anyone else.

Namja sacrifices herself to stop it from expanding, somehow granting powers to Kamran in the process. Fans don’t know much about his new abilities, but they look similar to Kamala’s.

And Kamala’s mother and grandmother find out about her powers at the end episode 5, leading to a few heartwarming family moments. It seems the three women have found common ground ahead of the Ms. Marvel finale.

Unfortunately, Bruno and Kamran have less luck heading into Ms. Marvel Episode 6. Before the fifth installment comes to a close, it sees Kamran seeking Bruno’s help with his new powers. However, a drone — probably from the Department of Damage Control — locates the pair. They find themselves in the midst of an explosion right before the credits roll. It’s enough to leave viewers worried ahead of the show’s ending.

With Bruno and Kamran in danger heading into Ms. Marvel‘s finale, fans will no doubt be eager to get to episode 6. So, when does the next chapter arrive on Disney+?

New episodes of Ms. Marvel Season 1 debut on the platform every Wednesday, keeping in line with Marvel’s release schedule for its recent Disney+ shows. That means the finale will start streaming on July 13. Viewers can look for it around 12:01 a.m. PST or 3:01 a.m. EST.

Although the Disney+ series has addressed the history of Kamala’s powers and the threat of Namja, it still has plenty to do in the finale. Not only will Kamala need to deal with the Department of Damage Control, but she’ll also have to establish her place in the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What to expect when the finale arrives on Disney+

Now that we’ve established Ms. Marvel Episode 6’s release date, what can fans expect from the finale? Without a preview or episode synopsis, it’s hard to guess how Kamala’s story might end. With things left unsaid between her and Nakia (Yasmeen Fletcher) — and Bruno in trouble — it’s more than likely she’ll round out the series back in Jersey City.

With Namja seemingly gone, the Department of Damage Control will probably be Kamala’s final obstacle. Perhaps she’ll be able to reach some kind of arrangement with them. After all, Kamala wants to help people with her powers. And she wouldn’t be the first Marvel hero to work with a government agency.

Ms. Marvel Season 2 isn’t confirmed yet, so the Disney+ series should wrap most of its major storylines. Of course, with Kamala returning in 2023’s The Marvels, some things could be left open. There’s also the question of whether or not Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will make an appearance. Such a massive cameo would end things with a bang, though we’ll have to wait and see if it’s in the cards.

The first five episodes of Ms. Marvel are currently streaming on Disney+.

