‘Ms. Marvel’ Head Writer Bisha K. Ali Can’t Read Fan Theories Because They Cause a ‘Dangerous Spiral’

The latest Marvel Disney+ show, Ms. Marvel, ended with some big reveals about the MCU. Surely not all of the Ms. Marvel fan theories came to fruition though. That’s of no concern to Head Writer Bisha K. Ali. She made it a point to avoid fan theories while she was writing Ms. Marvel and while it was airing.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel.]

Ali was a guest on The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top Five podcast on July 15 after the finale of Ms. Marvel aired. She discussed her philosophy on avoiding fan theories or any online discourse about her own project.

Not all ‘Ms. Marvel’ fan theories are nice

Any Ms. Marvel fans who predicted Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) was a mutant, or that Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) would show up can pat themselves on the back. Ali is aware that not all fandom is friendly.

“Also, for me personally as an individual, I have to be very careful about what I expose myself to because some of it can be so forcefully stated and vitriolic shall we say,” Ali said on TV’s Top Five. “If you know you have clinical Depression and ADHD, don’t look. That’s my approach to these things.”

Bisha K. Ali was busy writing ‘Ms. Marvel’

There was also a practical reason for Ali to avoid Ms. Marvel fan theories. She was writing the show and that’s a full time job.

“I’ve gotten to the point in my life where I’m like you know what, I know what’s healthy for this broken brain,” Ali said. “It’s not looking on the internet for what people are saying about me and it’s not looking on the internet for what people are hypothesizing could be what this show is about. Otherwise I’ll start ruminating or fixating and it’s just a very dangerous spiral and I really had a job to do. So I’ve actually been quite mindful of protecting myself and I recommend that for all creatives going forward.”

Bisha K. Ali has participated in online fandom herself

Ali gets it. She was that passionate fan online herself. But, now that Ms .Marvel is her job, it was time to separate church and state as it were.

I’m actually quite mindful about engaging in online conversations about any of this. Firstly, I’ve done it as the shows come out, but prior to that I’ve pretty much done radio silence aside from retweeting an announcement because I’m so mindful. Because I grew up on internet culture. I know what it is to be part of fandom whether it’s for this or I was in so many weird Verhoeven dedicated fan sites. What’s wrong with me? So I understand that. I’m also part of the gaming culture when I was growing up. I was such a massive gamer. So I know what it is to be a massive fan of something. Bisha K. Ali, TV’s Top Five, 7/15/22

