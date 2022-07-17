‘Ms. Marvel’ and the Highest-Rated Marvel Shows on Disney+

TL;DR:

On the heels of its finale, Ms. Marvel has become Marvel’s highest-rated Disney+ show.

Loki, Hawkeye, and WandaVision are also among the franchise’s top-rated series.

Marvel Studios has more television projects coming, including She-Hulk and Echo.

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan | Marvel Studios

Ms. Marvel Season 1 just completed its run on Disney+, and the series has officially become Marvel Studios’ highest-rated on Rotten Tomatoes. Kamala Khan’s (Iman Vellani) origin story seems to have appealed to critics and general audiences alike. And when it comes to the former group, the Disney+ show was greeted with even more enthusiasm than Loki, Hawkeye, and WandaVision.

‘Ms. Marvel’ is now Marvel’s highest-rated Disney+ show

The Ms. Marvel finale dropped on Disney+ on July 13, and critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes have rendered it the highest-rated MCU show to date. Although the Average Audience Score sits at 79% as of this writing, the Average Tomatometer score clocks in at a whopping 98%.

That places it ahead of the other MCU shows to come out on Disney+, including hits like Loki and WandaVision. And critic reviews hype up Kamala Khan’s story as one of the franchise’s most successful series so far. The strengths pointed out in such reviews include the colorful visuals, charming characters, and

“Ms. Marvel doesn’t reinvent the superhero wheel,” Eric Francisco wrote on in a review for Inverse. “Instead, it dips it in gold and bedazzles it with eye-melting visuals.”

“Ms. Marvel feels like the first Disney+ show to really focus on the ‘origin’ part of the origin story and get it right,” Garrett Green noted in Black Nerd Problems‘ review.

Of course, the MCU’s other Disney+ shows have high ratings as well. Even the lowest falls well above the 50% mark. Let’s look at all of the franchise’s series so far and how they fared on Rotten Tomatoes.

The highest-rated Marvel shows by Rotten Tomatoes score

Ms. Marvel may be the highest-rated of the MCU shows on Disney+, but the others aren’t far behind. Loki and Hawkeye both tie for second place, with their Average Tomatometer scores standing at 92%. And even The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is the lowest-rated series to date, received an average score of 83%. Clearly, every MCU series has been fairly well received.

Check out all of Marvel’s Disney+ shows listed by Rotten Tomatoes scores below:

With Moon Knight receiving an Average Tomatometer score of 86%, Ms. Marvel is also the highest-rated MCU series of the year — though that could still change. What else does Marvel Studios have planned for Disney+? Fans can expect at least one more show this year, along with several other projects in the near future.

What Disney+ series are planned for after ‘Ms. Marvel’?

That’s right, Disney+ isn’t done bringing us MCU content in 2023. Fans can look forward to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law later this summer, as well as a collection of shorts called I Am Groot. Guardians of the Galaxy will also get a holiday special at the end of this year. And that’s not to mention all the shows confirmed for 2023 and beyond.

Find all the Disney+ projects planned for after Ms. Marvel below, along with release dates where applicable:

I Am Groot – Aug. 10, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Aug. 17, 2022

What If…? Season 2 – 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – 2022

Echo – 2023

X-Men ’97 – 2023

Secret Invasion – TBA

Agatha: House of Harkness – TBA

Daredevil – TBA

Iron Heart – TBA

Armor Wars – TBA

Spider-Man: Freshman Year – TBA

Marvel Zombies – TBA

Loki Season 2 – TBA

Only time well tell where these stories fall on the rating scale. But judging by the MCU’s previous shows, they’ll likely leave fans wanting more content. Fortunately, Marvel Studios doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

