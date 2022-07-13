‘Ms. Marvel’ Season 1 Ending, Explained

TL;DR:

Ms. Marvel Season 1’s ending sets up new possibilities in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The next time we’ll see Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan will be in the 2023 film The Marvels.

As of this writing, there are no plans for Ms. Marvel Season 2.

Rish Shah and Iman Vellani in ‘Ms. Marvel’ | Marvel Studios

Ms. Marvel Season 1 just came to a close, and its ending saw Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) fully stepping into her power — this time, with her family’s support. Of course, their heartwarming moment of acceptance is short-lived. The Ms. Marvel finale tasks Kamala with tracking down Bruno (Matt Lintz) and Kamran (Rish Shah) and taking on the Department of Damage Control. It also sets up several new possibilities for the MCU.

‘Ms. Marvel’ Season 1 ending

As expected, Ms. Marvel Season 1 concludes with Kamala Khan back in Jersey City. Upon her return from Karachi, she tells her father and brother that she’s the hero everyone is calling Night Light. Thanks to Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff), they’re expecting the big announcement. But fans can enjoy a heartwarming moment between the family as they accept who Kamala has become.

Their happy reunion doesn’t last long, though, as Nakia (Yasmeen Fletcher) calls and tells Kamala about the explosion at Bruno’s apartment. Fortunately, Bruno and Kamran are OK — but the Department of Damage Control is closing in on them. Kamala and her friends come up with a plan to stop the agents. And with a little help from Zoe (Laurel Marsden), they succeed.

The finale’s big showdown takes place at Kamala’s high school, where Bruno, Nakia, and Aamir (Saagar Shaikh) distract Agent Deever’s (Alysia Reiner) men with booby traps while Kamala and Kamran try to get away. Zoe live streams the attack on their high school, prompting her followers to come help. And although Kamala’s plan attempts to avoid any fighting, she and Kamran eventually find themselves facing Agent Deever herself — who doesn’t back down, even after orders telling her to do so.

Deever and her agents fire at Kamala and Kamran, the latter of whom just learned about his mother’s death. Things are looking dire when Kamala uses her powers to enlarge herself — something that may put comics fans at ease — and regains the upperhand. Kamran’s angry, though, and uses his power to strike back. It’s thanks to quick thinking on Kamala’s part that she’s able to form a shield around the two of them and get him to stand down.

Kamran flees, and Kamala makes an impressive exit of her own, after her entire community stands between Night Light and the Department of Damage Control to protect her. Needless to say, the public considers Kamala a true hero after the finale. And she probably won’t see Deever again.

Are Mutants coming to the main MCU timeline?

The ending of Ms. Marvel may bring Kamala’s origin story to a close, but it doesn’t mark the end of her role in the MCU. Before the finale concludes, Kamala connects with Bruno and Nakia again — and learns an interesting bit of information. Bruno informs Kamala that she has a mutation in her genes, allowing her to use and control her powers. And as he says this, the theme song for the X-Men series from the ’90s plays in the background.

It’s not the first time in Phase 4 that Marvel Studios has alluded to the X-Men. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness showed Mutants in other timelines and floated the possibility them appearing in the main one. Given Ms. Marvel’s finale, that’s looking incredibly likely.

In addition to hinting that Kamala’s a Mutant, “No Normal” also sets up the character’s next appearance in the MCU.

What’s next for ‘Ms. Marvel’ and Kamala Khan?

After Ms. Marvel Season 1’s ending, the next time we see Kamala Khan will be in 2023’s The Marvels. The finale’s end-credits scene sets that up nicely, though it’s hard to say what exactly happened in that moment. Kamala’s in her bedroom, when suddenly, she’s whisked away. Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) arrives in her place, utterly confused to be in the teenager’s bedroom.

And it’s probably safe to assume that Kamala is feeling the same wherever she was transported to. We know Carol has been working with the Avengers to assess threats to their universe. And with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in space, she’s probably in contact with him as well. That means Kamala may meet the very heroes she looks up to.

Knowing both Kamala and Carol appear in The Marvels, fans can expect to learn more when the film brings Ms. Marvel into the greater MCU. Whether we’ll get another season of the Disney+ series is anyone’s guess. Currently, there aren’t any plans for one — but things can change.

No current plans for ‘Ms. Marvel’ Season 2

That’s right, as of this writing, there aren’t any plans for Ms. Marvel Season 2. Athough Kamala will appear again in The Marvels, it’s unclear if she’ll get another teleivison appearance.

Producer Sana Amanat told Screen Rant that the show is currently billed as a limited series. However, she admitted that she’d like to see another outing:

“It is laid out as a limited series for her to go off and do other things. Like, it certainly establishes [her as a hero]. She will be going into The Marvels next, so that’s kind of there. But I will say, I really hope that she is a part… you know, I hope we get a season 2 is all I’m gonna say. I hope we’re a part of that.”

We’ll have to wait to find out if that’s a possibility. In the meantime, fans can look forward to Kamala’s next adventure in The Marvels. They can also rewatch her origin story.

Ms. Marvel Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+.

