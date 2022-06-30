Is ‘Ms. Marvel’ Season 2 Happening? Producer Sana Amanat Hopes So

TL;DR:

Ms. Marvel is intended as a limited series, but season 2 could happen.

Producer Sana Amanat is hopeful for another outing.

Whether or not season 2 happens, Kamala Khan will return in The Marvels.

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan | Marvel Studios

Ms. Marvel is proving one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most charming Disney+ series to date, and fans are already wondering about the prospects of season 2. As of this writing, only Loki has been renewed for a second outing. However, producer Sana Amanat is hoping that Ms. Marvel gets more episodes in the future.

‘Ms. Marvel’ billed as a limited series

Like most of Marvel’s Disney+ shows, Ms. Marvel has been billed as a limited series. The show is meant to introduce Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and set up her storyline in the greater MCU. However, with just six episodes in season 1, there will certainly be more to cover. That’s left fans wondering about — and hoping for — Ms. Marvel Season 2.

As of now, only one outing is planned for the franchise’s newest hero. But Sana Amanat would be on board for another batch of episodes — so perhaps we shouldn’t count season 2 out just yet.

‘Ms. Marvel’ Season 2 is possible, according to producer Sana Amanat

During an interview with Screen Rant, Ms. Marvel producer Sana Amanat was asked about the possibility of a season 2. She confirmed that the Disney+ show is currently considered a limited series. However, she admitted she’d love to work on a second outing:

“It is laid out as a limited series for her to go off and do other things. Like, it certainly establishes [her as a hero]. She will be going into The Marvels next, so that’s kind of there. But I will say, I really hope that she is a part… you know, I hope we get a season 2 is all I’m gonna say. I hope we’re a part of that.”

Knowing Iman Vellani’s passion for all things Marvel, it’s likely she’d be game to reprise her role. Of course, it would probably be some time before she did. After all, Kamala Khan is already slated to return in Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels. Any continuation of her story would likely take place after the 2023 film.

Even if there’s no season 2, Kamala Khan will return in ‘The Marvels’

Whether Ms. Marvel gets a season 2 or not, fans can count on seeing Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan again. The actor is already working on The Marvels, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Captain Marvel.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Vellani recalled working with Brie Larson on the film. According to the young star, it felt surreal having Larson guide her through her first movie role.

“She’s been super supportive,” Vellani admitted. “And you know, having a figure like Brie Larson kind of hold your hand throughout all of this and tell you she’s going through the same things that you are is just crazy.”

Whenever Kamala’s storyline crashes into Captain Marvel’s, fans will have a better idea of what Ms. Marvel’s future in the MCU entails. For now, we still need to see how the rest of her origin story unfolds.

New episodes of Ms. Marvel stream on Disney+ every Wednesday.

