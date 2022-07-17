‘Ms. Marvel’ Season 2 Not Officially in the Works, but Fans Are Hopeful

TL;DR:

Ms. Marvel is billed as a limited series and has not been renewed for season 2.

Fans are holding out hope that Kamala Khan gets another outing on Disney+.

Ms. Marvel‘s ending leaves more to explore in another batch of episodes.

Iman Vellani in ‘Ms. Marvel’ | Daniel McFadden/Marvel Studios

Ms. Marvel has come to a close after a six-episode run on Disney+, and given its categorization as a limited series, that could be it for Kamala Khan’s (Iman Vellani) TV show. The character is already set to appear in future projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Ms. Marvel hasn’t been greenlit for season 2. Still, fans are holding out hope for more episodes. And after the finale, there’s plenty to expand on should Marvel choose to renew it.

‘Ms. Marvel’ has not been renewed for season 2

Disney+ dropped the Ms. Marvel finale on July 13, bringing Kamala Khan’s origin story to a charming and exciting close. With Kamala slated to appear in The Marvels, there’s plenty more story to tell. But whether her Disney+ series will get the green light for additional episodes remains to be seen.

During an interview with Screen Rant, producer Sana Amanat confirmed that Ms. Marvel was intended as a limited series. However, Amanat admitted she’d be interested in another season:

“It is laid out as a limited series for her to go off and do other things. Like, it certainly establishes [her as a hero]. She will be going into The Marvels next, so that’s kind of there. But I will say, I really hope that she is a part… you know, I hope we get a season 2 is all I’m gonna say. I hope we’re a part of that.”

Amanat’s not the only one eager to continue Kamala’s story, either. Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani told Stylecaster that she’d like to see what Kamala does after her appearance in The Marvels.

“It would be fun to see Kamala post-The Marvels after she’s fought with her idol,” Vellani said. “It’s similar to what Spider-Man went through after fighting with the Avengers in Civil War and going back to the friendly neighborhood thing.”

Fans are also hopeful that Ms. Marvel will get a season 2. Although it’s listed as a limited series, many have expressed interest in the show’s future.

Fans want more episodes of ‘Ms. Marvel’ on Disney+

Ms. Marvel is currently the MCU’s highest-rated Disney+ show on Rotten Tomatoes, so it’s probably no surprise that fans are calling for a season 2. As of this writing, Loki is the only live-action Marvel series to receive a second outing. However, Ms. Marvel‘s popularity could change that.

In a Reddit thread discussing the finale, fans expressed their hopes for more episodes. They also revealed what they’d like the Disney+ show to explore next.

“Personally, I’m hoping we get a season 2,” one Redditor wrote. “Iman Vellani is spectacular and I want a season that is entirely Jersey-based.”

“I damn hope we get a season 2,” another Redditor responded. “Get The Inventor on there, give more screentime to her brother and Nakia. You have one good season of TV.”

Commenters echoed these sentiments, revealing that they’d like to see more of Kamala and her friends and family. With any luck, Marvel Studios hears them and moves forward with Ms. Marvel Season 2. After all, there’s plenty to explore in another outing.

‘Ms. Marvel’s finale leaves more to explore in season 2

If Marvel Studios decides to bring fans Ms. Marvel Season 2, there’s plenty left for the series to explore. Ms. Marvel‘s ending reveals that Kamala has a mutation in her genes, one that enables her to use her powers. And although this alters her comic book origins, it suggests Mutants could be coming to the MCU’s main timeline. Kamala may be the gateway to that development. At the very least, we should learn more about how this mutation affects her personally.

Once The Marvels hits theaters, Kamala will also find herself wrapped up in the Avengers’ antics. She and Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) switched places in Ms. Marvel‘s end-credits scene. When the two meet one another, their storylines will intertwine. And that could bring Kamala face to face with more of the heroes she idolizes.

As fans pointed out, the supporting cast of Ms. Marvel also boasts plenty of potential. Many would like to see more of Bruno (Matt Lintz) and Nakia (Yasmeen Fletcher). Another season would deliver on that front, fleshing out the important characters in Kamala’s life. We’ll have to wait and see if Marvel Studios decides that’s a worthwhile pursuit.

Ms. Marvel Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+.

