Why Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Yelled at Kevin Feige in an Email After Finale Reveal

The finale of Ms. Marvel featured a major reveal that has massive implications for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Marvel fans are very excited about this reveal, Ms. Marvel herself, Iman Vellani, could be even more excited than anyone else. After reading the reveal in a draft, Vellani sent an ecstatic email to Marvel boss Kevin Feige.

In Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan receives her powers through a mystical bangle that belonged to her family. However, many are wondering how she could wield that power but others couldn’t. Many fans assumed this is due to her being an Inhuman which she is in the comics. Still, the Disney+ series had been taking a lot of liberties with Ms. Marvel as her powers in the series are different than in the comics.

Marvel fans were shocked by the Ms. Marvel finale when another reveal confirmed that Kamala is actually a mutant. Her friend, Bruno (Matt Lintz), delivers the surprising news, telling her that she has a “mutation.” This is a massive reveal as it is the first confirmation that mutants exist in the MCU. It’s also followed by a guitar riff of the theme from the 1992 X-Men animated series, further confirming that X-Men are coming.

‘Ms. Marvel’ actor Iman Vellani sent an email to Kevin Feige

In an interview with Marvel.com, Iman Vellani shared her reaction to this major reveal in the Ms. Marvel finale. She says she couldn’t believe that the Marvel creatives decided to give this series the introduction of mutants to the MCU. In her excitement, she sent an excited email to Feige where she was basically “yelling” at him.

“They sent me, and only me, the draft [of the final episode], and I immediately freaked out,” Vellani shares. “I emailed Kevin Feige in all caps. I was like, are you doing this like for real? Are you sure? I’m so honored! I was like yelling at him through an email. I was freaking out. This is the biggest deal in the world, and the fact that it’s happening in our show is crazy.”

It’s unlikely that Ms. Marvel herself will become an X-Men as she isn’t in need of training from Professor Xavier and she is expected to become an Avenger. Ms. Marvel is returning in The Marvels with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), so we will find out more then.

When will the X-Men join the MCU?

Feige has teased mutants in the past, but nobody knows when the X-Men are coming to the MCU. X-Men fans got a nice tease when Professor X (Patrick Stewart) appeared as a part of the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, not only did he get killed by Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), that version existed in a different universe. So, there was still no confirmed existence of mutants in this universe until now.

Now that we have a mutant in the MCU, maybe more X-Men characters will begin to pop up. All six episodes of Ms. Marvel are now streaming on Disney+.

