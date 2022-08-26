MTV VMA’s 2022: How Many Awards is Harry Styles Nominated For?

Harry Styles is experiencing one of his most memorable years with the release of his third solo record, Harry’s House. In addition, Harry’s House is 2022’s fastest-selling album. Styles had the number one album and number one track with “As It Was,” in several countries. The tune achieved Platinum-selling status. But will all of this count at the MTV VMA’s? Just how many awards is Styles nominated for?

‘Harry’s House’ is the third of Harry Styles solo albums

Harry’s House is the third of Styles’ highly successful solo albums. However, it can be difficult for some fans to recall his humble beginnings.

Styles broke into the entertainment industry in 2010 at 16 on The X Factor. Alongside Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik, they surpassed all expectations set by producer Simon Cowell as One Direction. The singing group released five albums in as many years, from 2011 to 2015, and sold over 70 million units worldwide.

When the band went on an indefinite hiatus in Jan. 2016, Styles got to work on his first album, Harry Styles, which became one of the best-selling albums of 2017. He segued into 2019’s Fine Line, which debuted at number one on the US Billboard charts. It also achieved the highest first-week sales by a British male act in the United States

Subsequently, in June 2022, all 13 songs from Styles’ third release, Harry’s House, charted on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart.

How many MTV VMA’s is Harry Styles nominated for in 2022?

Styles has been nominated eight times at the MTV VMA’s 2022.

He is looking to win the Artist of the Year award, where he fights for number one alongside Bad Bunny, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo.

Styles is nominated in the Video of the Year category for “As It Was.” Doja Cat’s “Woman” and Drake featuring Future & Young Thug for “Way 2 Sexy” are honored with Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers,” Lil Nas X, and Jack Harlow for “Industry Baby.” Olivia Rodrigo’s “brutal” and Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) round out the nods.

Styles is also looking for a Moonman for “As It Was” in the Best Pop category. His chief competition includes Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lizzo.

MTV nominated Styles’ “As It Was” video for Best Cinematography, Direction, and Choreography.

He is also up for Best Album and Song of the Summer for “Late Night Talking.”

When do the MTV VMA’s air?

The VMA’s will air Sunday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The awards show will air simultaneously on a dozen cable television channels.

MTV, the CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand, and VH1.

