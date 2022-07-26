Nick Cannon has famously fathered several children with multiple women – in fact, he is as well-known for his prolific parenting as he is for his entertainment career. But how much does the father of eight pay in child support? Here’s what one legal expert said about Cannon’s child support payments, and how that number stacks up against his net worth.

Nick Cannon just welcomed his 8th child

Actor, TV host, comedian, and rapper Nick Cannon just became a father again. 31-year-old model Bre Tiesi just welcomed her first baby, a son named Legendary Love Canon, via a home birth.

She shared photos of the birth on Instagram, including images of 41-year-old Cannon supporting her as she labored in a bathtub and, later, cutting the umbilical cord.

“I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth,” Tiesi wrote in the caption. “This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely.”

She continued to gush about Cannon, writing, “This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. ? I can’t believe he’s here ? .”

The entertainer has eight children, whom he shares with five different women. He shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. His son Zen, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, died of brain cancer in December 2021.

How much does Nick Cannon pay in child support?

Legal expert and California practicing family law attorney, Goldie Schon, estimated that Nick Cannon pays about $2.2 million in child support each year.

“When you have somebody like Nick Cannon, who’s an extremely high-income earner, the courts in California have the right to deviate from the typical child support guidelines,” Schon told The Sun in February.

Abbey De La Rosa, who already shares twins with Cannon and is pregnant with a third child by him, likely receives the highest child support payment from the entertainer.

“Abbey was probably getting between $600,000 and $750,000 a year from him just in child support, then plus, plus, plus things he’s probably also paying for like school or child care – all of those extras,” Schon said. “You add her upcoming third child in and that likely kicks her to making a cool million a year.”

The lawyer pointed out that it’s actually cheaper for Cannon to have an additional child with De La Rosa than it is for him to father a child with a new partner. “It’s almost like he’s getting a discount with Abbey having a third child and not having a child with a new woman instead,” said Schon.

She estimated that Cannon pays “around $60,000 a month plus any other expenses added on” to Brittany Bell, the mother of Golden and Powerful Queen. And he will likely pay about $40,000 a month to Bre Tiesi, who just gave birth to their son Legendary Love.

The lawyer believes Cannon probably doesn’t pay child support to Mariah Carey because she likely earns more than he does, and the singer might even be paying Cannon instead.

Cannon’s child support payments are not public information, so Schon’s estimations aren’t indicative of exact amounts.

The ‘Masked Singer’ host’s net worth

Goldie Schon pointed out that Nick Cannon’s child support payments are likely based on his annual income rather than his net worth. So, how much does the entertainer make in a year?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cannon’s annual salary is approximately $5 million, while his net worth stands at $20 million. Although he is highly successful, the estimated child support payments of $2.2 million a year would cut significantly into Cannon’s earnings.

