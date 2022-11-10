How Much Older Is Cher Than Her New Boyfriend Alexander Edwards?

Cher is one of the most famous singers in the world so when the Goddess of Pop has a new man it’s big news. The “Believe” artist recently confirmed that she is dating Alexander “AE” Edwards and now fans want to know all about her new boyfriend.

Here’s more on Edwards including the famous woman he dated before Cher and how much younger he is than the legendary star.

Who is Alexander Edwards?

Like his girlfriend, Edwards is in the music business. Women’s Health Magazine noted that he’s a producer who owns the record label Gloryus, and the vice president of artists and repertoire at Def Jam. AE has worked with the likes of Jay-Z, Frank Ocean, Mariah Carey, and Rihanna, and is signed to Tyga’s Last Kings Records label. He also has his own clothing line.

Prior to dating Cher, AE was in a relationship with Amber Rose. They started seeing each other in 2018 but broke up in 2021 after she said he cheated on her with at least a dozen different women. Edwards later admitted that he was unfaithful. He and Rose have one son together named Slash.

Cher and Edwards’ age difference

Cher and AE met during Paris Fashion Week in September when the “Turn Back Time” hitmaker walked the runway in the Balmain finale. On Nov. 1, she tweeted about how she was really enjoying something in her life. And then days later, she was spotted holding hands with the music producer in Los Angeles. She later confirmed their relationship via Twitter with a screenshot of Edwards and a heart emoji next to his name.

So what is their age difference?

Cher was born in 1946 while Edwards was born in 1986, meaning there is a whopping 40-year age gap between them. However, this isn’t the first time the songbird has dated younger men. She previously had a fling with Tom Cruise, who is 16 years her junior, and Val Kilmer, who is 14 years younger.

What Cher said about their age gap and her message to the haters

Following her post on Twitter, one user commented about the age gap to which Cher replied back: “LOVE DOESN’T KNOW MATH.”

She defended her relationship further in the comments telling the haters: “Haven’t You Got Anything Else 2 Do!? Let Me Explain…I DONT GIVE A F*** WHAT ANYONE THINKS.”

And for those questioning Edwards’ motives, Cher added: “As we All Know …I WASN’T BORN YESTERDAY, & What I Know For Sure…There Are No Guarantees. Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance. I’ve Always Taken Chances…It’s WHO I Am.”