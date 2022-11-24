How Much Older Is Cristiano Ronaldo Than His Partner Georgina Rodriguez?

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most famous soccer players in the world. His name is often mentioned with other greats like Lionel Messi as the best players in the game. Ronaldo’s accomplishments on the pitch cementing him as one of the GOATs are well documented but his popularity has people wanting to know about his family life with Georgina Rodriguez as well.

Here’s more on that including how much older the athlete is than his longtime partner.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez celebrate the launch of new CR7 Play It Cool | Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images for CR7 Play It Cool

Who the soccer star dated before Rodriguez

Before Rodriguez, Ronaldo dated quite a few other beautiful and even famous women.

One of his most high-profile relationships was with Irina Shayk. He and the Russian supermodel were together for four years but their relationship reportedly ended due to infidelity on Ronaldo’s part.

A source told The Sun that Shayk dumped him and said: “Now I know the truth and I feel completely betrayed. I trusted him and stuck up for him when there were rumors he had been with other women. I feel stupid that Cristiano has fooled me.”

There were also reports that he had brief flings with Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian.

What is Ronaldo and Rodriguez’s age gap?

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo pose on the carpet together at the MTV EMAs | Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

In 2016, Ronaldo met Rodriguez when she was working as a sales associate at a Gucci store in Madrid. Rodriguez described their meeting as “love at first sight.”

“Our first meeting was at Gucci, where I worked as a sales assistant,” she recalled in an interview with The Sun. “Days later, we saw each other again at another brand’s event. It was then that we could talk in a relaxed atmosphere, outside my work environment. It was love at first sight for both.”

Rodriguez was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Jan. 27, 1994. And the footballer was born in the São Pedro parish of Funchal, Portugal on Feb. 5, 1985, making Ronaldo eight years and 11 months older than Rodriguez.

How many children they have together

"Thank you to the English community that helped me in that moment."



Ronaldo says he received a letter of condolence from the Royal Family when his son died – and expresses gratitude to his English fans for their support.@cristiano | @piersmorgan | #90MinutesWithRonaldo pic.twitter.com/Fzebwg06iO — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 16, 2022

Ronaldo has five children total and two with Rodriguez. The pair had been expecting twins in April 2022 but experienced tragedy and heartbreak announcing that one of the babies, their son, had died.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” a statement on Ronaldo’s Instagram page read. “It’s the greatest pain any parents can feel … We are all devastated at this loss … Our boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.” He added: “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

The soccer pro has said that he is so grateful for the outpouring of love and support he has received from his fans, especially those in England who reached out following the death of his son.