How Much Older Is Heidi Klum Than Her Husband Tom Kaulitz?

The third marriage seems to be the charm for Heidi Klum who wed Tom Kaulitz in 2019. Since then, the supermodel can’t stop gushing about her husband but says that some have criticized the pair because of their age difference.

Here’s how much older Klum is than her hubby and what the America’s Got Talent judge thinks of their critics.

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

Who is Tom Kaulitz?

Before Kaulitz, Klum and celebrity hairstylist Ric Pipino tied the knot in 1997 but divorced in 2002. She was also married to singer and producer Seal from 2005 to 2014. Now, many fans are curious to know more about the Project Runway host’s current husband.

Like his wife, Kaulitz is from Germany and they met through a mutual friend in 2018 while Klum was filming Germany’s Next Top Model.

Kaulitz is a musician. He plays guitar for the German rock band Tokio Hotel. Their sound encompasses genres of pop rock, alternative rock, and electronic rock. The group has had a handful of No. 1 hits and sold more than 10 million albums worldwide.

Their age difference and what Klum said about their critics

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz pose together on the red carpet at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party | Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Klum was born on June 1, 1973, while Kaulitz was born on Sept. 1, 1989, making him 16 years and three months her junior. There’s been some outside noise about the age difference but the former Victoria’s Secret Angel just blocks it out.

“A lot of people were, you know, not giving us the positive vibes when we first started dating because I’m 16 years older than him,” the model told the publication She Knows. “But I feel like … if it feels right when you close your door at home and you know what you have together, I think that is the most important thing.

“You have to cut out all the noise around you. Not everyone is always cheering you on in all things that you do. But I feel like you’ve got to do what makes you happy. And he made me happy. And we’re still happy and having a great time together.”

Klum gushed that she ‘finally found the one’

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz smiling while out and about in New York City’s Soho neighborhood | MEGA/GC Images

Klum and Kaulitz got hitched privately in February 2019 before celebrating in August of that same year with their friends and family on a yacht off the Italian island of Capri. People reported that the yacht was once owned by Aristotle Onassis and where his and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ wedding reception took place.

After celebrating her third wedding anniversary, Klum gushed to E! News about Kaulitz saying: “It flew by, but it feels like a lifetime already. I just know him so well. We just gel really well. I just feel like, ‘Finally, I found the one.’ So far so good. I hope it stays that way.”

