How Much Older Is Justin Verlander Than His Wife Kate Upton?

Even if you’re not a baseball fan, you may have heard of Justin Verlander. That’s because he’s married to Kate Upton. The Houston Astros pitcher and supermodel dated for several years and tied the knot in 2017.

When they first got together they tried to keep their relationship private but when a tabloid called Verlander’s at-the-time 87-year-old grandfather to get the scoop, the public learned that they were together. Here’s more on that, plus a few other things you may not have known about the couple including how much older Verlander is than Upton.

Justin Verlander celebrates with wife Kate Upton after defeating the New York Yankees in the ALCS | Elsa/Getty Images

What is Verlander and Upton’s age difference?

Upton and the MLB star met while shooting a commercial for Major League Baseball 2K12 video game in early 2012. Upton was 19 at the time as she was born on June 10, 1992. Verlander was born on Feb. 20, 1983, making him nine years and three months younger older than his wife.

The two started seeing each other and did their best to keep their relationship under wraps, that is until Verlander’s grandfather was contacted by the gossip website Celebuzz and was happy to gush about his grandson’s new lady.

“I heard he has been on dates with a Sports Illustrated girl,” Richard Verlander Sr. said. “I saw a photo — she’s beautiful. They make a good-looking pair because he’s a good-looking man too.”

Everyone got a good laugh from the way their relationship was outed including the baseball player, who when asked about it told USA Today: “I’m not confirming or denying anything.” He then laughed and added: “I’ll leave that to my grandfather. God bless him.”

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton pose with his Cy Young Award | Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

How Verlander proposed and when they got married

Verlander and Upton has a brief split in 2013 when she began dating Dancing with the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy. However, by 2014 she and the All-Star pitcher were back together and in 2016, Verlander asked her to marry him. She admitted that the proposal was just a little awkward though but not because of anything Verlander did.

“He gets down on one knee and he pops open the ring box. In my mind I was like, ‘Don’t look at the ring. He’s going to think you’re materialistic,” she explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The model said she kept telling herself to “just look in his eyes” and “listen to what he’s saying.” However, when he stopped talking and she said “yes,” he asked: “Did you not like the ring? You didn’t look at it once.”

They got married the following year in Italy.

How many children they have together

Justin Verlander, Kate Upton, and their daughter arrive at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show | Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Today, Upton and Verlander have one child together.

They welcomed their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018. Upton revealed that deciding on a name for their little one was a lot more complicated than she thought it would be and took longer than she anticipated.

“It’s so high-pressure. We were going back and forth, even in the hospital we were going back and forth, and Justin had some real name-commitment issues,” she told Extra. “He knew that Genevieve was my favorite so I just left him to fill out the paperwork. I was like I can’t deal with that right now.”