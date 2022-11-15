How Much Older Is Larsa Pippen Than Her New Boyfriend Who Happens to Be Michael Jordan’s Son?

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife and reality TV star, Larsa Pippen, reportedly has a new man in her life who just happens to be the son of Scottie’s former teammate Michael Jordan.

Following the reports, fans have plenty of questions about the new couple including how much older the Real Housewives of Miami star is than Marcus Jordan. Here’s more on that and what else we know about their relationship.

When the reports surfaced that they’re dating

On Nov. 14, TMZ Sports reported that Larsa and Marcus are dating.

Larsa has previously said that she and the GOAT’s son were just friends but after they were spotted on South Beach in Miami looking cozy, a source told the outlet that their relationship turned romantic about a month ago.

The publication previously reported that Larsa was spotted kissing Marcus’ neck at a nightclub in New York City back in September.

What Larsa and Marcus’ age difference is

Because Marcus is the son of Larsa’s ex-husband’s teammate, many have wondered what their age difference is.

Marcus is the middle child of Michael Jordan and his first wife, Juanita. He was born on Dec. 24, 1990. Marcus previously played basketball for the University of Central Florida, where he studied hospitality management. He is the founder and CEO of a retailer called The Trophy Room.

Larsa was born in Chicago to Assyrian parents on July 6, 1974, making her 16 years and five months older than Marcus. In 2011, she starred in the first season of The Real Housewives of Miami alongside fellow cast members Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, and Cristy Rice. You may have also seen Larsa on a few episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Kourtney and Kim Take Miami.

When Larsa and Scottie Pippen divorced

Larsa married Scottie in 1997 after two years of dating and they have four children together. However, Larsa and the NBA Hall of Famer couldn’t make things work as they filed for divorce more than once over the course of their marriage.

The final time came in 2018 with Larsa citing “irreconcilable differences” and telling TMZ: “It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We have both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives.”

Their divorce was finalized in 2021.

In addition to Marcus, the reality TV personality has also been linked to the rapper Future as well as Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley. When photos of Beasley and Larsa made the rounds it nearly ended his marriage with Montana Yao. However, they were able to patch things up and welcomed their second child on Nov. 11, 2022.