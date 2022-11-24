How Much Older Is Priyanka Chopra Than Nick Jonas and How Many Children Do They Have?

Romance rumors between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas first started to swirl in 2017. The second time reports that they were dating ramped up was in 2018 and those were followed by engagement rumors. By the end of the year, the pair did tie the knot.

Here’s more about the celebrity couple and their whirlwind romance including how many children they have and what their age difference is.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas smile for a photo at the 2021 Fashion Awards | Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

Chopra and Jonas have Twitter to thank for their relationship

Chopra and Jonas’ love story began on Twitter when the “Jealous” singer slid into the actor’s DMs in 2016.

Jonas recalled to Vogue what he wrote to her at the time telling the publication that he said: “I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet.” Chopra responded back writing: “My team can read this. Why don’t you just text me.”

The pair finally did meet in person at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. “And I put my drink down,” get on one knee — this is in front of a bunch of people,” Jonas remembered. “And I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud.”

Their first date was in May 2018 when they went to see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl with some friends. By July, Jonas asked his girlfriend to marry him. Their three-day wedding celebration took played in early December of that same year. It was a lavish affair that combined “both Christian and Hindu marriage traditions and culminated in a ceremony at a legit palace in Jodhpur,” according to Brides.com.

Happiest birthday my love. May you always have joy in your life and a smile on your face. I love you @nickjonas pic.twitter.com/Z6EPcOhawD — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 18, 2022

What is Jonas and Chopra’s age difference?

Chopra was born on July 18, 1982, in Jamshedpur, India, and Jonas was born on Sept. 16, 1992, in Dallas, making Chopra 10 years older than her husband.

The Matrix Resurrections star previously stated that their age and cultural differences don’t present many obstacles in their relationship.

“Just like a normal couple, you have to understand each other’s habits and what each other likes,” Chopra told The Times. “So it’s more of an adventure than trying to figure out hurdles. None of it was really that hard.”

The actor also explained that she and the Jonas brother try not to be apart for too long telling Tatler: “[We] don’t go more than two/three weeks without seeing each other. It’s too hard otherwise and you’ve got to work on the relationship to prioritize it.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas pose backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards | Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

RELATED: Before Priyanka Chopra: A Look Back At the Other Celebrities Nick Jonas Dated

How many children they have

Chopra and Jonas currently have one child together.

The news about their little one’s arrival was shared via social media on Jan. 21, 2022, with a message from the couple that read: “We are overjoyed to confirm that were welcomed a baby girl via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”