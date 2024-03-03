Find out what the age difference is between tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca “Xisca” Perello.

Rafael Nadal is one of the most famous and successful tennis players in the world as his name is frequently mentioned with other greats like Novak Djokovic and the now-retired Roger Federer. But even though the King of Clay is a public and popular figure, not a ton is known about his life off the court.

Since 2019, Nadal has been married to Maria Francisca “Xisca” Perello. The athlete has been careful over the years of how much information he divulges about his wife because she is a very private person. However, there are a few details we know about Perello and her relationship with Nadal including what their age difference is, when they started dating, and how many children they have together.

Nadal and Perello’s age difference

Rafal Nadal poses with his wife Xisca Perello for the official wedding portraits | Fundacion Rafa Nadal via Getty Images

Perello was born on July 7, 1988, to parents Bernat Perello and María Pascual. And Nadal was born on June 3, 1986, to parents Ana María Parera Femenías and Sebastián Nadal Homar; making him two years, one month, and four days older than Perello.

The tennis pro and Perello have been together since they were teenagers. They actually started dating in 2005 but the media didn’t learn about their relationship until 2008 when they were photographed at a beach together on their home island of Mallorca. They got engaged in January 2019 and tied the knot on Oct. 19, 2019.

The couple said “I do” at the La Fortaleza castle in Majorca, Spain, in front of 350 guests. Some of their famous pals including Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Laurie were in attendance. Everyone at the affair was prohibited from taking pictures on their cell phones.

The bride wore two dresses for the occasion and both were designed by Rosa Clara, who posted a black and white video of the gown on Instagram saying: “An overwhelming wedding day for all of us! We feel incredibly proud for taking part in such an important day – Mery Perelló and Rafa Nadal’s wedding. We would like to congratulate the gorgeous and unique couple, we wish you the best forever!”

After walking down the aisle, Nadal briefly spoke to the media about their special day.

“The wedding is fast and I think we enjoy it a lot,” he said (per Tennis Shot). “We have a lot of fun … We had a great day. It’s something that we have been preparing for such a long time.”

How many children they have together

On Oct. 8, 2022, Nadal and Perello welcomed their first child together. They named their baby boy Rafael Jr. after his father.

Shortly after their son arrived, Nadal took to X (formerly known as Twitter) writing: “Hello everyone. After a few days and many messages of affection, I just wanted to thank you all! We are very happy and all very well! A big hug.”

Nadal has been spotted traveling to different tennis tournament locations with his son. In January 2023, Rafa was seen pushing a baby stroller in the airport as he left the Australian Open. He was also photographed holding his little one as he and his wife went sightseeing in Sydney Harbor.