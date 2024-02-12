Find out more about recording artist and Super Bowl halftime performer Usher and his partner Jenn Goicoechea including how much younger she is.

Usher is one of the most famous singers in the world with hits like “You Make Me Wanna,” “Yeah!” and “You Don’t Have to Call” to name a few. He dropped his first album three decades ago and has become one of the most influential figures in contemporary R&B and pop music. In 2024, the “My Boo” artist added Super Bowl halftime performer to his résumé.

As for his life away from the stage, Usher has been in a relationship with music industry executive Jenn Goicoechea since 2019. Here’s more about the pair including their age difference and how many children they have.

Usher and Goicoechea’s age difference

Usher Raymond IV was born in Dallas to parents Jonnetta Patton and Usher Raymond III on Oct. 14, 1978.

Goicoechea is from Atlanta, Georgia. Her mother, Barbara Kearney Goicoechea, is of Italian descent and her father is Puerto Rican. Like Usher, Goicoechea is a Libra and celebrates her birthday just one day before his. They were born in different years though as she was born in 1983 making them exactly four years, 11 months, and 30 days apart.

Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea attend the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

How many children they have

The musician has four children. He shares two sons, Usher “Cinco” V born in 2007 and Naviyd Ely born in 2008, with his ex-wife Tameka Foster.

In 2013, Usher’s oldest son nearly drowned after getting his arm stuck in a pool drain.

“I am blessed and fortunate to say that my son Usher V is doing well and is recovering,” the “Confessions” artist said in a statement at the time. “I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of prayers, love, and support for my family’s well-being.”

He went on to thank those involved in helping save his life, including two employees who were working in the house and jumped in the pool to rescue the child.

In 2014, Usher V was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. While speaking at an event to raise money for diabetes research, Usher told the audience: “A child that every day has to prick himself and has to be cautious of what he eats and also to carry this disorder around — that really is the type of bravery that we all aspire to have.”

Usher also has one daughter, Sovereign Bo born in 2020, and another son, Sire Castrello born in 2021, with Goicoechea.

Usher’s age gap with his exes

Before Goicoechea, Usher had a larger age gap with some of his exes including one who is very famous.

The “You Got It Bad” crooner was married to his former business partner Grace Miguel from 2015 to 2018. She’s nine years his senior.

He was also married to Foster from 2007 to 2009. The celebrity stylist is seven years older than him.

Chilli and Usher pose on the carpet together at the 45th annual GRAMMY Awards | Jim Spellman/WireImage

Prior to those relationships Usher dated fellow recording artist Rozonda Ocielian Thomas, better known as “Chilli,” of the group TLC from 2001 to 2004. He’s seven years her junior.

There were rumblings for years that the two singers were still friends leaving many fans hopeful that they might rekindle their romance at some point. However, Chilli told People that they kept in touch up until 2019 when she decided to cut off contact with Usher to “focus on herself.”