How Much Younger Is Jamie Lee Curtis Than Her Husband Christopher Guest?

Jamie Lee Curtis is one of the most well-known actors in Hollywood and while she’s been married to the same man since 1984, not too many people are aware of who her husband is. Well, he actually works in the film industry as well. He also has an official royal title. Here’s more about Curtis and Christopher Guest including their age difference and the secret to their long-lasting marriage.

Who is Curtis’ husband?

Guest is an American–British screenwriter, composer, musician, director, actor, and comedian. He is best known for writing, directing, and starring in mockumentary-style films such as Best in Show and For Your Consideration.

The first time Curtis ever saw him was in a Rolling Stone magazine promoting his film This Is Spinal Tap. In an essay for Oprah.com she recalled: “I looked at the man on the right, wearing a plaid shirt and a waggish smirk. I’d never seen him before. But I pointed at him. ‘I’m going to marry that man,’ I said to my friend.”

The two ended up crossing paths at a restaurant and dated for five months before deciding to get hitched.

“Chris and I have a wonderful, complicated, imperfect life, and a very real marriage,” the Halloween Ends star wrote. “I’ll never know why I thought we’d understand each other when I saw his photograph. Hidden in that smirk, I think, was a little secret that only I knew.”

What Curtis and Guest’s age difference is

Curtis was born in Santa Monica, California, on Nov. 22, 1958, to legendary actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. Her husband was born in New York City on Feb. 5, 1948, making him 10 years and nine months older than Curtis.

While Curtis was born to Hollywood royalty Guest was born into British nobility as his father, Peter Haden-Guest, was a British United Nations diplomat who later became the 4th Baron Haden-Guest. Today, the filmmaker holds a hereditary British peerage as the 5th Baron Haden-Guest and his wife’s title is Baroness Haden-Guest.

Their secret to a long marriage

Curtis and Guest tied the knot in 1984, making their marriage one of the longest-lasting in all of Hollywood. So what’s her advice to other couples hoping to eclipse that longevity?

“Don’t leave. There’s a recovery phrase that says, ‘Stay on the bus…the scenery will change,” she told Good Housekeeping. “You think you’re having a bad week, but stay on the bus, because one of these days you’ll look out the window and it’ll be beautiful. I think it can apply to almost anything where you feel unhappy in that moment. I’m not a wild romantic. I’m a realist. I respect him. And I just don’t leave.”

