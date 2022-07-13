Murray Bartlett Can Still Return to ‘The White Lotus’; Here’s How

Murray Bartlett and The White Lotus cast and crew have a lot to celebrate this week. The show that they made in the midst of the pandemic has received TV’s highest recognition. The show scored a whopping 20 Emmy nominations, with eight actors nabbing nominations for their performances in the HBO show. Among them was Bartlett who portrayed the chaotic, yet loveable hotel manager, Armond, in the show.

Murray Bartlett’s character Armond met a tragic end in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 1

It’s no secret that The White Lotus cast was stacked with talent. However, Bartlett’s performance managed to stand out to fans and his character quickly became a fan favorite. Unfortunately, Armond’s journey was cut short by his character’s untimely death. Even when it was announced that The White Lotus was being renewed for season 2, many fans didn’t think there was any feasible way for Armond to return to the show.

Jennifer Coolidge will reprise her role in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

Bartlett may not be returning for The White Lotus Season 2, but another fan favorite is. Jennifer Coolidge will reprise her role as Tanya McQuoid in the show. The actor has shared that the sophomore season (which is currently being filmed in Sicily, Italy) has even more twists and turns than season 1. But fans of Armond shouldn’t be discouraged. While Bartlett is currently busy filming Welcome to Chippendales, he could still make a comeback in future seasons of the show.

But just how would Armond, who was accidentally killed by Shane in season 1, be able to appear in future seasons of The White Lotus? Mike White, writer and director of the show, has a pretty simple yet genius solution to this problem. While speaking with Variety, Bartlett revealed how he could potentially reprise his role as Armond.

Bartlett teases his character’s possible return in future seasons of ‘The White Lotus’

“Well, you never know,” Bartlett teased. “Mike had joked to me about another season where we go back in time. I think that was a joke, but I like to think that it wasn’t, so we’ll see.” If Bartlett does make a comeback to The White Lotus, he’s excited about the potential to spend time in another beautiful location. After all, season 1 was filmed in Hawaii at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea.

“I wonder whether Mike just invented this show so he could spend time in incredibly gorgeous places,” Bartlett joked. “So I think it’s going to be somewhere incredibly gorgeous if it goes into other seasons. Maybe somewhere, beautiful in Morocco or Portugal or some phenomenally gorgeous place that Mike gets to spend a few months in.”

Clearly, Bartlett is open to breathing life back into Armond. But only time will tell if fans of The White Lotus will ever get the opportunity to spend time with the affable manager again.