‘My Hero Academia’: Did Deku’s Doctor Steal His Quirk? Some Fans Think So

The My Hero Academia Season 6 premiere sees the return of Deku’s doctor.

One fan theory posits that Kyudai Garaki stole Deku’s Quirk years ago.

Such a reveal would change the nature of My Hero Academia‘s story.

Deku in 'My Hero Academia'

My Hero Academia Season 6 has finally arrived, and the anime’s premiere saw the return of Deku’s doctor — the same man who told him he didn’t have a Quirk as a child. He’s been helping All for One create Nomus, and he’s currently transferring the villain’s power to Tomura Shigaraki. With the knowledge that Deku’s doctor is working for the villains, some fans are wondering if Deku did have a Quirk after all. Their theory posits that it was stolen, a development that would change the nature of the anime.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 1.]

Deku’s doctor returns in ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6

The Pro Heroes get ready for battle in the My Hero Academia Season 6 premiere, and some of the strongest players make a trip to Jaku General Hospital. That’s where Deku’s doctor, Kyudai Garaki, is overseeing the transfer of All for One to Tomura Shigaraki.

We discovered during My Hero Academia Season 5 that Deku’s doctor is a servant of the villain All for One. And it seems he’s still up to no good, as Endeavor and his colleagues are greeted by a number of Nomu upon their arrival at Jaku.

Knowing what Kyudai Garaki gets up to in his work for All for One, fans have questioned whether he was honest with Deku years ago. In fact, some believe Deku might have had a Quirk as a child after all.

1 fan theory blames the doctor for Deku’s lack of a Quirk

Since Deku’s doctor was revealed as a villain, My Hero Academia fans have wondered if he told the truth about Deku’s Quirk all those years ago. After all, he and All for One have a knack for stealing Quirks. And although Kyudai Garaki’s victims typically become Nomus, it wouldn’t be completely impossible for him — and All for One — to copy and use another person’s power.

On Reddit, fans discussed the possibility of Deku’s doctor stealing his Quirk before My Hero Academia opens. And while some didn’t find the idea feasible, others were on board with such a twist.

“That’s what I believe at the moment it would make the most sense since around this time AfO could still consume quirks and use them as his own,” one fan wrote.

“This is a theory, and is actually probable,” another added.

Of course, we’ll have to wait for more details about the doctor’s dastardly deeds before jumping to conclusions. But if Deku’s doctor did take his Quirk, it changes the nature of My Hero Academia in a big way.

If true, this theory would change the nature of ‘My Hero Academia’

The entire premise of My Hero Academia is built around Deku not having a Quirk, so his doctor stealing his original power would make a big difference to the main story. It’s hard to say if that’d be a good or bad thing. There’s something powerful about a Quirkless kid having the ability to become the world’s greatest hero — a development that may not land as well with such a twist.

Of course, this theory would explain why Deku didn’t inherit any powers, despite both his parents having Quirks. That’s something of a rarity in the My Hero universe, especially among Deku’s generation.

We’ll have to wait and see if the anime chooses to go this route, but the setup is certainly there. And with Kyudai Garaki returning, it’s the perfect time to expand on his misdeeds.

New episodes of My Hero Academia stream every Saturday on Crunchyroll.

