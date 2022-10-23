‘My Hero Academia’: Does Hawks Die in the Manga?

TL;DR:

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 4 leaves Hawks’ fate up in the air.

To learn if Hawks dies, fans can look to Kohei Horikoshi’s manga series.

Whether Hawks perishes or not, he’s unlikely to be much help in the coming fight.

My Hero Academia Season 6 takes its first major casualty during episode 3, but the anime’s fourth installment leaves the fate of another character up in the air: Hawks. The No. 2 Hero finds himself facing Dabi in the wake of his encounter with Twice. Given that his weakness is fire, it’s a poor match-up. So, does Hawks die in My Hero Academia? Fans can look to Kohei Horikoshi’s manga for answers.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 4 and the manga.]

‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6 Episode 4 leaves Hawks’ fate up in the air

The fight between the Pro Heroes and Paranormal Liberation Front continues in My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 4, but one character may be down for the count. The latest chapter, titled “Inheritance,” pits Hawks against Dabi. He’s already burnt and injured from last week’s chapter, which saw him fighting through Dabi’s flames to take Twice off the board.

Although he succeeds in that endeavor, his current state puts him at a disadvantage against Dabi. That’s not to mention his own weakness. Tokoyami reveals that Hawks has trouble with fire Quirks in My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 4. Of course, that much becomes obvious as he fails to defend himself against his new opponent.

And the latest installment leaves Hawks’ fate up in the air, with Dabi commenting that he doesn’t care whether the Pro Hero lives or dies. He does hit him with a final flame attack, though. So, will Hawks die in My Hero Academia Season 6?

Does Hawks die in the ‘My Hero Academia’ manga?

With My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 4 leaving Hawks’ fate a mystery, fans might be wondering: does the character die in the manga? There’s good news on that front. Although Hawks emerges from the Paranormal Liberation War arc extremely injured, his journey doesn’t end there.

In fact, Hawks makes it to My Hero Academia‘s Final War arc, where he and Endeavor take on a perilous task. That means he could still perish in future chapters of the source material — but such a thing wouldn’t be animated during the current season.

My Hero Academia Season 6 would have to deviate far from the manga for Hawks’ fate to change, so fans can assume he won’t die in the coming episodes. Unfortunately, we probably won’t see much more of him. He’s far too injured to continue fighting alongside the other Pros.

The No. 2 Hero may not die, but he won’t be much help in the coming fight

Although the Pro Heroes start My Hero Academia Season 6 on an upswing, things look like they’re about to take a dark turn. Shigaraki is free and seems to have inherited All for One, at least partially. His awakening also suggests that Gigantomachia could join the battle, a development that would turn things in the villains’ favor rather quickly.

Needless to say, the fight is just beginning, and it looks like Hawks won’t be a huge part of it going forward. Even if Hawks doesn’t die in My Hero Academia Season 6, he’s injured and his wings have been burned off. There’s not much more he could do in that condition — though he’s no doubt helped the other heroes significantly by eliminating Twice.

New episodes of My Hero Academia Season 6 stream every Saturday on Crunchyroll.

