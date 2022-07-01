‘My Hero Academia’: New OVA Episodes to Stream on Crunchyroll Ahead of Season 6

TL;DR:

My Hero Academia Season 5’s OVA episodes will stream on Crunchyroll this August.

The OVAs will reunite fans with Class 1-A ahead of the Paranormal Liberation War Arc.

Crunchyroll’s streaming release date falls just ahead of My Hero Academia Season 6.

Key art for ‘My Hero Academia’ OVAs | K. Horikoshi/Shueisha

My Hero Academia Season 6 doesn’t premiere until October, but fans of the anime have two OVA episodes to tide them over. Crunchyroll announced that both season 5 OVAs will stream on its platform this August, reuniting viewers with Class 1-A before they go to war with the Paranormal Liberation Front. Read on to learn when you can watch the new OVAs and what they’ll entail.

At Anime Expo 2022, Crunchyroll announced that My Hero Academia Season 5’s OVA episodes will debut on its platform on Aug. 1. Both installments are already playing in theaters in Japan, and international fans have been waiting for a streaming release date.

In its Twitter post announcing the news, My Hero Academia also revealed the titles of its coming installments. The first is called “HLB” — short for Hero League Baseball — and the second is dubbed “Laugh! As If You Are in Hell.”

What are season 5’s OVA episodes about?

Just announced at #AnimeExpo: My Hero Academia Season 5 OVAs “HLB” and “Laugh! As if you are in hell” stream on @Crunchyroll beginning 8/1! ? pic.twitter.com/DMTdKGDhV3 — My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) July 1, 2022

Now that fans know the streaming release date for My Hero Academia Season 5’s OVA episodes, what can they expect from them?

“HLB” is exactly what it sounds like. Hero League Baseball will see Deku and his classmates engaged in a baseball game — and knowing the group of young heroes, things are likely to get competitive. The key art shared on Twitter shows Class 1-A in uniform. Their tournament may prove a highlight of Crunchyroll’s summer season.

The second OVA will see Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki on a mission for the Endeavor Agency. A continuation of season 5’s Endeavor Agency Arc, the trio will get more time in the spotlight ahead of the looming war. And with the stakes higher than ever heading into the anime’s sixth season, fans may want to enjoy as much time with these characters as possible.

‘My Hero Academia’ returns for season 6 this fall

In addition to the two OVA episodes arriving this August, My Hero Academia fans can look forward to season 6 this fall. The next outing promises to be one of the biggest additions to the series yet. It will see the Pro Heroes engaging in an all-out confrontation with the anime’s villains — most of whom leveled up during season 5’s Meta Liberation Army Arc.

The trailer promises an intense battle as the two sides butt heads. As such, the OVAs may prove a welcome bright spot with all the darkness on the horizon. Fans can catch both of them later this summer.

My Hero Academia Season 5’s OVA episodes debut on Crunchyroll on Aug. 1.

