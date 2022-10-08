‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6: Does Mirko Die in the Manga?

My Hero Academia Season 6 has arrived, and the anime is already boasting some impressive fight sequences. My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 2 saw the No. 5 hero, Mirko, taking on All for One’s doctor and his disturbing creations. And although Mirko seems confident that she can defeat his Nomus and capture Kyudai Garaki, fans may find themselves wondering if she’ll emerge from this showdown alive. So, does Mirko die in the My Hero Academia manga? Here’s what we know.

[Warning: Major spoilers ahead for My Hero Academia Season 6 and the manga.]

Mirko is in for a major fight in ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6

My Hero Academia Season 6 opens with Mirko in the spotlight, with her and several other Pro Heroes intercepting Kyudai Garaki at Jaku General Hospital. But while characters like Endeavor and Eraserhead get stuck fighting the doctor’s Nomus, Mirko races ahead to capture him.

This leaves Mirko fighting the remainder of the doctor’s creations on her own. And she takes the challenge like a champ, confident in her ability to bring down the enemy. However, My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 2 leaves her with a grievous arm injury. Even after help arrives, Mirko’s situation is looking more and more worrisome.

In fact, it may even leave My Hero Academia fans looking to the manga to determine Mirko’s fate.

Does Mirko die in the ‘My Hero Academia’ manga?

Mirko is in a precarious situation in My Hero Academia Season 6, but she won’t die — at least not if the show continues to follow the manga.

In Kohei Horikoshi’s source material, Mirko loses an arm, leg, and part of her ear because of this fight. However, she emerges from it alive, something that will come as a relief to fans of the character.

In fact, Mirko makes it to My Hero Academia‘s second major battle, currently unfolding during Kohei Horikoshi’s Last War arc. As of this writing, she’s still alive, though she’s not in great shape. Her prosthetic arm and leg have both been damaged, and it looks like she’s lost another limb. Needless to say, Mirko may not see the end of the series. Still, the manga suggests she’ll survive through season 6.

But even if Mirko doesn’t perish in My Hero Academia Season 6, fans shouldn’t get too comfortable. This outing will prove the darkest one yet, pushing the characters to their limits.

Season 6 will push Kohei Horikoshi’s characters to their limits

Mirko may walk away from My Hero Academia Season 6, but the manga sees a number of other character deaths, as well as more serious injuries.

The Paranormal Liberation War arc will push the anime’s characters to their limits, testing whether the students of Class 1-A and 1-B have what it takes to become Pro Heroes. It will also challenge the actual Pros, many of whom haven’t faced a threat on this level before.

Needless to say, things could get messy as season 6 continues. Fortunately, that means more epic action for viewers to enjoy.

New episodes of My Hero Academia stream every Saturday on Crunchyroll.

