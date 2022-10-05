‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6’s Ending Theme Teases a Major Dabi Moment From the Manga

TL;DR:

My Hero Academia Season 6 unveiled its new ending theme.

The animation from the credits teases a major Dabi moment from the manga.

Dabi’s season 6 reveal will leave a lasting impact on My Hero Academia.

Key art for ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6 | K. Horikoshi/Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project

My Hero Academia Season 6 has made its debut, and the anime’s new ending theme teases a major Dabi moment on the horizon. There’s plenty to look at as the song “SKETCH” by Kiro Akiyama plays. And those caught up on the My Hero Academia manga will notice a nod to one of the Paranormal Liberation War arc’s biggest reveals.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for the My Hero Academia manga/current arc of the anime.]

‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6 unveiled its ending theme

My Hero Academia brought in season 6 with new opening and ending themes, and the latter boasts several hints about what’s to come. Anyone familiar with the My Hero Academia manga will recognize the meaning behind certain moments from the credits, including Ochaco Uraraka’s sad glimpse around and the dance Twice and Toga share.

Even more foreboding is the end credits’ glimpse of Dabi, foreshadowing a major reveal from the Paranormal Liberation War arc. That development’s already been hinted at throughout My Hero Academia Season 5 — and the anime is getting more obvious as season 6 approaches Dabi’s big manga moment.

The ending theme teases a major Dabi and Endeavor moment from the manga

That’s right, Dabi is getting a big moment during My Hero Academia Season 6, and the ending theme alludes to it. In the manga, Dabi reveals his true identity during the Paranormal Liberation War arc. As it turns out, he’s Touya Todoroki, Endeavor’s son and Shoto’s brother — the one we learned about during My Hero Academia Season 5.

As far as the Todoroki family knows, Touya burned to death using his Quirk. However, that’s not the entire story. Touya emerges from that experience as Dabi, and he’s got it out for Endeavor.

That’s clear from the ending theme, which sees Dabi burning an image of Endeavor with his flames. He’ll reveal himself during My Hero Academia Season 6, exposing Endeavor’s Quirk marriage to the rest of the world. And that will have a lasting impact on the Pro Hero, as well as the anime overall.

Dabi’s reveal will have an impact beyond ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6

With Dabi poised to reveal Endeavor’s dark past to the world, his season 6 reveal will have a lasting impact on the characters of My Hero Academia. For one, the trust the Pro Heroes have worked so hard to build will crumble, leaving the general public skeptical of them yet again.

Dealing with Dabi will also become Endeavor and Shoto’s responsibility, giving them their own villain to contend with as the others deal with Tomura Shigaraki. Needless to say, My Hero is about to ramp up the Todoroki family drama significantly.

New episodes of My Hero Academia Season 6 stream every Saturday on Crunchyroll.

