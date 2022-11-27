‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6 Episode 10 Preview: Deku Loses His Cool

My Hero Academia Season 6 has taken a turn for the worse as the Pro Heroes struggle to defeat Tomura Shigaraki in the anime’s biggest battle yet. Major players like Mirko, Gran Torino, and Eraser Head are incapacitated, and one of Deku’s classmates just made a major sacrifice. Needless to say, fans are eager to get their hands on the next episode. When is the release date for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 10, and what can we expect?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 9, “Katsuki Bakugo: Rising.”]

New episodes of My Hero Academia Season 6 are released every Saturday on Crunchyroll and Hulu, so fans can look for episode 10 on Dec. 3. According to the preview, its title is “The Ones Within Us.” And it looks like it will take a closer look at the connection between Deku and the previous users of One for All.

If you’re wondering exactly when My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 10 debuts, it should start streaming at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 2:30 a.m.

Central Standard Time: 4:30 a.m.

Eastern Standard Time: 5:30 a.m.

Greenwich Mean Time: 10:30 a.m.

Central European Time: 11:30 a.m.

Indian Standard Time: 3 p.m.

Australian Eastern Daylight Time: 9:30 p.m.

If you don’t see your time zone in the list above, you can use Time and Date’s Time Zone Calculator to determine when it drops near you.

With the fate of My Hero Academia‘s second-biggest character hanging in the balance, viewers won’t want to miss next week’s installment. It will reveal what becomes of Bakugo after “Katsuki Bakugo: Rising” — and see a distressing (but unsurprising) reaction from Deku.

Episode 9 sees Bakugo making a major sacrifice

That’s right, Katsuki Bakugo’s fate is up in the air heading into My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 10. After an intense showdown between Deku and Shigaraki, All for One takes control of the latter’s body. He lashes out at Deku, but Bakugo jumps in front of his rival and saves his life. Of course, that may come at the price of his own. Bakugo’s big moment ends with him being pierced by All for One’s attack.

With the credits rolling immediately after Bakugo’s sacrifice, the anime has yet to reveal how this will affect the character. However, Deku’s already distraught enough to hurt himself avenging Eraser Head and Gran Torino. And it looks like Bakugo’s current state is enough to push him completely over the edge. With two broken arms, his response may do more harm than good.

Endeavor’s also badly hurt, so it’s hard to say if help will come for Deku and Bakugo. Shoto’s the only person near Shigaraki who’s still relatively unhurt. Unless more heroes show up during My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 10, the situation could become truly dire.

Preview and predictions for ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6 Episode 10

Next Week: Don't make Deku angry…



— Watch My Hero Academia Season 6 on Crunchyroll! pic.twitter.com/S0lP1SIIbB — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) November 26, 2022

The preview for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 10 shows Bakugo bloody and falling, but it doesn’t tell us whether he’s injured or dead. It leaves that question hanging and shifts its focus to Deku, whose reaction to his friend’s sacrifice is unlike anything we’ve seen from My Hero‘s lead before. To say Deku loses his cool feels like an understatement. He may even lose his control of One for All — and given its impact on his body, that could have long-term consequences.

Fortunately, it looks like the cavalry is coming — both within Deku and on the actual battlefield. The preview for “The Ones Within Us” sees Tenya Ida and Nejire Hado headed toward Deku and the others. They’re surrounded by Pros, but it’s hard to imagine what any of them could do. After all, even Endeavor is struggling to defeat Shigaraki.

More likely to make an impact are the previous users of One for All, all of whom appear to make contact with Deku in the coming chapter. All for One also looks to communicate with Shigaraki. Needless to say, this will be an interesting addition in terms of Deku and Shigaraki’s powers.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 10 arrives on Saturday, Dec. 3.

