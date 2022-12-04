‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6 Episode 11 Preview: What Is Dabi’s Secret?

My Hero Academia Season 6 is nearing its halfway point, and the Pro Heroes and villains are worse for wear as their battle rages onward. Deku and Shigaraki have reached their breaking points. Both All for One and Nana Shimura stepped in this week to help their successors. And with things winding down, it looks like the standoff could come to an end soon — but not without an announcement from Dabi first. When is the release date for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 11, and what can we expect?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 10, “The Ones Within Us.”]

Key art for ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6 | K. Horikoshi/Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project

New episodes of My Hero Academia drop on Crunchyroll and Hulu every Saturday, with the next one slated to arrive on Dec. 10. My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 11 will be titled “Dabi’s Dance.” And it promises a big revelation from the fiery villain.

As for what time you can catch My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 11 on Crunchyroll and Hulu, it depends on where you live. Here’s when the latest content becomes available in the following time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 2:30 a.m.

Central Standard Time: 4:30 a.m.

Eastern Standard Time: 5:30 a.m.

Greenwich Mean Time: 10:30 a.m.

Central European Time: 11:30 a.m.

Indian Standard Time: 3 p.m.

Australian Eastern Daylight Time: 9:30 p.m.

If you don’t see your region represented above, you can use Time and Date’s Time Difference Calculator to determine when episode 11 comes out near you.

With the Pro Heroes in dire straits — and Dabi promising to make matters worse — fans won’t want to miss the next My Hero Academia. On the heels of Nana Shimura’s standoff with All for One,

Nana Shimura and All for One return during ‘The Ones Within Us’

Tomorrow, All For One and Nana Shimura meet again… pic.twitter.com/cHh0sI3jYt — My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) December 3, 2022

That’s right, My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 10 saw Nana Shimura and All for One reuniting under surprising circumstances. After Bakugo’s big sacrifice in “Katsuki Bakugo: Rising,” Deku and Shigaraki continue fighting. But with both of their bodies so badly worn down, their predecessors intercede. That’s probably a good thing, as Shigaraki nearly gets a hold of Deku long enough to steal One for All. Fortunately, the previous users step in to prevent that from happening.

And their standoff with All for One proves enlightening, even if it detracts from the battle this week. Of course, we do briefly see what’s happening outside of Deku and Shigaraki’s perspectives. Not only is Gigantomachia destroying everything in his path, but the League of Villains is headed for their leader. They could cause further problems for the already-exhausted heroes.

In fact, Dabi promises to drop some important information in My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 11 — and it may have a negative impact on the Pros.

The preview for ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6 Episode 11 teases a ‘shocking truth’ from Dabi

The preview for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 11 promises Dabi will share a “shocking truth” before the next episode is through. And with the title of the next chapter being “Dabi’s Dance,” we can expect the majority of it to focus on him.

From the first look, it seems Dabi’s announcement will reach the Pro Heroes and those outside of the battlefield. The villain can be seen speaking on television, and even Shoto’s mother is tuning in. There’s no telling what he might say, but it looks pretty serious. The other characters are clearly surprised. Could the reason for his interest in Endeavor finally come to light?

In addition to Dabi’s big moment, Iida and Nejire will join the fight next week. It’s hard to see what they could do against the League and Shigaraki, but hopefully, they can buy some time for their wounded friends.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 11 debuts on Saturday, Dec. 10.

