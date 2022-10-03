‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6 Episode 2 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

My Hero Academia Season 6 has officially debuted, and the anime wasted no time jumping into the battle between the Pro Heroes and the villains. The premiere spends most of its run establishing where the students of Class 1-A are on the battlefield. It also sees Hawks inside of the enemy’s headquarters, all while Endeavor and the strongest Pro Heroes confront Kyudai Garaki, the doctor making Nomus for All for One. Needless to say, this season is off to a strong start. So, when is the release date and time for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 2 on Crunchyroll?

When does ‘My Hero Academia’ come out on Crunchyroll? Season 6 Episode 2 release date and time

New episodes of My Hero Academia Season 6 debut every Saturday, and they’re simulcast on Crunchyroll shortly after their Japanese broadcast. As such, My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 2 will arrive on Oct. 8. The time each chapter hits the streaming platform is dependent on where you’re located.

Here’s when fans can expect My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 2 in the following time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 2:30 a.m.

Central Daylight Time: 4:30 a.m.

Eastern Daylight Time: 5:30 a.m.

British Summer Time: 10:30 a.m.

Central European Summer Time: 11:30 a.m.

Indian Standard Time: 3 p.m.

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 7:30 p.m.

If you don’t see your time zone on the list above, you can use Time and Date’s Time Zone Converter to determine when it drops near you.

Whenever it arrives, fans won’t want to miss the next installment of My Hero Academia Season 6. After all, its premiere set the stage for plenty of action and suspense in the coming weeks.

The ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6 premiere set the stage for war

The premiere of My Hero Academia Season 6 jumped right into the main storyline, setting up the battle that will unfold in the coming episodes. Not only did the first episode show where Class 1-A will be located as the fight progresses, but it revealed the whereabouts of Shigaraki — and saw a number of Pro Heroes attempting to stop the doctor from transferring All for One to him.

That’s what next week’s chapter will focus on, as the preview for My Hero Academia promises more action at Jaku General Hospital. What else can we expect from the coming installment?

What to expect when episode 2 arrives on Crunchyroll

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 2 promises to continue the fight against the Paranormal Liberation Front, placing a heavy focus on the Pro Heroes at Jaku General Hospital. Specifically, the preview sees Mirko infiltrating Kyudai Garaki’s lair. And it looks like she’ll give everything she’s got to stop him from helping Shigaraki level up.

We’ll also see more of the front lines, as the preview offers a quick glimpse of Midnight and Denki running into battle. We’ll have to tune in to see how they fare — but we can’t help but worry about students leading the charge, even if they do have long-range attacks.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 2 debuts on Saturday, Oct. 8.

