‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6 Episode 3: Is [SPOILER] Really Dead?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 3, “One’s Justice.”]

The war between the Pro Heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front is fully underway in My Hero Academia, and season 6 of the anime seems to have claimed its first major casualty. Episode 3, dubbed “One’s Justice,” sees Hawks betraying the Paranormal Liberation Front at long last. Unfortunately, that means confronting Twice, who’d considered him a friend. Things don’t go so well for the villain. So, is Twice really dead after My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 3?

Is Twice dead after ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6 Episode 3?

Key art for ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6 | K. Horikoshi/Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project

RELATED: ‘My Hero Academia’: Did Deku’s Doctor Steal His Quirk? Some Fans Think So

Despite Hawks’ best efforts to take Twice in alive, it seems the villain truly does meet his demise in the latest episode of My Hero Academia. Reeling from Hawks’ betrayal — and his previous failures with Overhaul — Twice puts up a fight until the very end. And even Dabi’s interference isn’t enough to stop Hawks’ from piercing him with his feathers.

To his credit, Twice saves his “comrades” one last time before bidding them adieu. His final moments are spent getting Toga and Mr. Compress out of a bind. And his farewell to Toga may just leave viewers tearing up.

Still, Twice’s clones melting is a promising sign that the character is dead, as is the fact that My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 3 concludes with him bleeding on the floor. Of course, Twice’s fate won’t come as a surprise to those caught up with the My Hero Academia manga.

Does Twice die in the ‘My Hero Academia’ manga?

Twice in ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6 | K. Horikoshi/Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project

RELATED: ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6’s Ending Theme Teases a Dabi Moment From the Manga

Twice’s death may come as a surprise to anime-only viewers, but My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 3 is sticking to the script. The character dies in exactly the same way in Kohei Horikoshi’s manga. And this marks a turning point in the Paranormal Liberation War arc.

Until now, the Pro Heroes have had good luck in this fight, even with the setbacks at Jaku General Hospital. With Twice helping Toga and Mr. Compress escape — and Dabi on a rampage — that may be about to change. If nothing else, things have officially progressed into tragedy.

Even though Twice is a villain, viewers will find it difficult not to feel for the character during his final moments. His death ramps up the stakes for this arc. And he may not be the last person we’re left to grieve in My Hero Academia Season 6.

Twice’s death presents the Pro Heroes with a problem

Twice may be dead — and no longer a threat — after My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 3, but his fate may come to haunt Hawks later on.

We learn in My Hero Academia Season 2 that a Hero License is not a green light to kill villains, and Hawks breaks that rule in “One’s Justice.” That could have consequences, especially if word gets out about what transpired between him and Twice. He’ll no doubt suffer the psychological fallout of killing someone he built a relationship with as well.

Of course, this is all assuming Hawks survives his encounter with Dabi and the war arc in general. But regardless of what happens next, Hawks’ fight with Twice raises some major questions about how far Pro Heroes can and should go. It’ll be interesting to see if My Hero Academia digs into that as its current outing continues.

New episodes of My Hero Academia Season 6 stream every Saturday on Crunchyroll.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘My Hero Academia’: 5 Questions the Anime Needs to Answer in Season 6