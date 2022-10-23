‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6 Episode 4 Ending, Explained — Does Shigaraki Inherit All for One?

TL;DR:

The ending of My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 4 sees Shigaraki waking up.

Although Mirko stopped him from reaching 100%, he seems to have inherited All for One.

Shigaraki’s awakening could change the tone of My Hero Academia Season 6.

Tomura Shigaraki in ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6 | K. Horikoshi/Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 4, “Inheritance.”]

Things are heating up in My Hero Academia Season 6, and it looks like Tomura Shigaraki is about to join the fight. The ending of My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 4 sees the League of Villains’ leader waking up, albeit a bit earlier than Kyudai Garaki intended. Mirko broke him out of his incubator in an attempt to prevent him from powering up. But it looks like Shigaraki may have inherited All for One anyway. So, what exactly happened at the end of this week’s episode?

‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6 Episode 4 ending, explained

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 4 returns to the showdown at Jaku General Hospital, but its ending shifts focus to Tomura Shigaraki. The No. 4 Hero, Mirko, and Present Mic remove Shigaraki from the tube he’s been incubating in. As Kyudai Garaki explains, he was in the process of transferring All for One’s power to the villain. He reveals that All for One merely kept a duplicate of his Quirk, passing the real thing on to his successor.

Of course, thanks to the Pros, Shigaraki wakes up a bit earlier than he was supposed to. The transfer of power stops at 75%, raising questions about what will happen to the villain. And despite the heroes’ hopes of stopping his plans, it looks like he still received a major power-up.

Did Tomura Shigaraki inherit All for One?

So, did Tomura Shigaraki inherit All for One during the ending of My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 4? It would seem that way. Although he was removed from his incubator before reaching 100%, the final moments of “Inheritance” see Shigaraki making a choice. In his mind, his family attempts to draw him back to his childhood dream of becoming a hero. However, he walks toward his new master, abandoning his identity as Tenko and fully accepting his role as All for One’s successor.

It’s hard to say from this episode alone if Shigaraki reached his full potential without hitting 100%. But this moment indicates that Shigaraki has, indeed, received All for One. Whether he can handle the full impact of it without that last 25% is another question. Shigaraki may find himself in a similar situation to Deku, whose body can’t handle the full might of One for All, especially right after inheriting it.

As such, Mirko and Present Mic may have spared the Pro Heroes some pain by stopping Shigaraki from completing his transformation. Still, it looks like his awakening could turn the battle around for the villains.

Shigaraki’s awakening may turn the tides in ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6

Even if Shigaraki hasn’t reached his full potential with All for One just yet, the villain’s awakening promises to become a turning point of My Hero Academia Season 6. Any percentage of All for One on the battlefield will no doubt challenge the Pro Heroes. That’s not to mention Shigaraki’s control over Gigantomachia, who has remained asleep and on the sidelines thus far.

In the preview for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 5, Deku suggests things are about to take a dark turn. And the way the promo focuses on Gigantomachia makes us think that Shigaraki will use his weapon to his advantage.

New episodes of My Hero Academia Season 6 stream every Saturday on Crunchyroll.

