‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6 Episode 3 Release Date, Time, and Predictions

My Hero Academia Season 6 kicked off this October, and the anime is delivering an epic showdown between the Pro Heroes and the villains. Episode 2 saw the No. 5 hero, Mirko, going head-to-head with Kyudai Garaki’s Nomus. Meanwhile, the Pro Heroes on the frontlines began their charge. And just like that, the Paranormal Liberation War arc is fully in motion. So, when is the release date and time for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 3 on Crunchyroll?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 2, “Mirko, the No. 5 Hero.”]

When does ‘My Hero Academia’ come out on Crunchyroll? Season 6 Episode 3 release date and time

New episodes of My Hero Academia Season 6 debut every Saturday, and they’re simulcast on Crunchyroll shortly after their Japanese broadcast. As such, My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 3 will arrive on Oct. 15. The time each chapter hits the streaming platform is dependent on where you’re located.

Here’s when fans can expect My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 3 in the following time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 2:30 a.m.

Central Daylight Time: 4:30 a.m.

Eastern Daylight Time: 5:30 a.m.

British Summer Time: 10:30 a.m.

Central European Summer Time: 11:30 a.m.

Indian Standard Time: 3 p.m.

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 7:30 p.m.

If you don’t see your time zone on the list above, you can use Time and Date’s Time Zone Converter to determine when it drops near you.

Whenever it arrives, fans won’t want to miss the next installment of My Hero Academia Season 6. After all, the war has fully begun — and it looks like we’re in for an emotional showdown between two beloved characters next week.

Episode 2 puts Mirko and Kaminari in the spotlight

On the heels of the My Hero Academia Season 6 premiere, episode 2 puts Denki Kaminari and Mirko in the spotlight. Both face powerful villains during this week’s episode. But while Kaminari seems to come out on top, Mirko’s circumstances are looking more dubious.

Mirko led the charge at Jaku General Hospital during episode 1, leaving her colleagues to fight Nomus while she pursued All for One’s doctor. She was the first one to enter the lair where Tomura Shigaraki is powering up. And although reinforcements are finally arriving, Mirko’s got her hands full attempting to capture Kyudai Garaki.

The No. 5 hero takes some serious damage during My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 2, but she looks ready to keep fighting. Hopefully, she’ll fare better next week. On the bright side, the situation on the frontlines gets off to a better start.

This week’s installment reveals why the Pro Heroes wanted Kaminari to join them during the initial charge. They utilize his power to soak up another electric villain’s attack, allowing them to enter the Paranormal Liberation Front’s headquarters unscathed. It’s a big win for Deku’s classmate, but the fight is just getting started.

So, what can we expect when things pick up again during My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 3?

Predictions for ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6 Episode 3

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 3 will continue the battle between the Pro Heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front. And judging by the preview, we’ll see more familiar faces caught up in the fight, including Edgeshot, Midnight, and Gang Orca. Next week’s installment may remain focused on the frontlines, leaving any action with Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki for later chapters.

A showdown between Twice and Hawks is also looming, and it’s hard to say who will come out on top. Hawks mentioned that Twice is the most dangerous villain in this battle, so it makes sense he’d go after him first. But the two characters had begun forming a friendship during Hawks’ time with the enemy. Needless to say, this particular fight will ramp up the emotional stakes of the season.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 3 debuts on Saturday, Oct. 15.

