‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6: What Time Do New Episodes Come Out?

The fall 2022 anime season is finally here, and My Hero Academia Season 6 promises to be one of its biggest releases. Izuku Midoriya and his classmates are about to find themselves in an all-out war with the Meta Liberation Army. Things promise to get darker than they’ve ever been. So, what time does My Hero Academia Season 6 come out from week to week, and where can fans stream it?

Where to stream ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6

Key art for ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6 | K. Horikoshi/Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project

My Hero Academia Season 6 will stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with new episodes hitting the platform shortly after they air in Japan. The sixth outing kicks off on Oct. 1, and new installments will debut on Saturdays from there on out. It’s a promising way to start off Crunchyroll’s fall season, which boasts a number of exciting returns and debuts.

If My Hero Academia Season 6 follows in the footsteps of its previous outings, new episodes may also come out on Hulu. We’ll have to wait and see if they’re simulcast on the streamer, but Crunchyroll is the safest bet for anyone hoping to keep up with Deku’s next adventure.

What time does ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6 come out on Crunchyroll?

Now that fans know where to stream My Hero Academia Season 6 outside of Japan, what time does each episode come out on Crunchyroll?

According to Crunchyroll, new content will arrive bright and early in the U.S. In fact, it will appear on the anime streaming service in the middle of the night, meaning subscribers can wake up to My Hero‘s latest.

Here’s when new episodes of My Hero Academia Season 6 will arrive on the platform in the following time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 2:30 a.m.

Central Daylight Time: 4:30 a.m.

Eastern Daylight Time: 5:30 a.m.

British Summer Time: 10:30 a.m.

Central European Summer Time: 11:30 a.m.

Indian Standard Time: 3 p.m.

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 7:30 p.m.

If you don’t see your time zone listed above, Time and Date’s Time Zone Converter can calculate when My Hero starts streaming near you.

There’s no word on how many episodes we can expect from My Hero Academia Season 6, but Crunchyroll recently confirmed that it will air for “two consecutive cours.” That leaves plenty of time to dig into the coming arc — and given how high the stakes are, the anime will need as much time as it can get.

What to expect from the anime’s newest season

So, what exactly can viewers expect when My Hero Academia Season 6 comes out? After watching the League of Villains power up — and make new allies — during My Hero Academia Season 5, it’s probably safe to assume they’ll prove a major obstacle to the Pro Heroes. After all, the Pros had a hard time defeating the group before now. And they’re dragging teenagers into their war, many of whom may not be ready for a confrontation on this scale.

Additionally, we’ll probably learn more about Deku’s new abilities, the first of which he discovered during season 5’s Joint Training Arc. If he’s able to access Black Whip through One for All, he can likely unearth the other users’ powers as well.

We’ll have to wait and see if Deku’s new Quirks come in handy during the fight against the Meta Liberation Army. Fortunately, we can dive into the latest episodes soon.

My Hero Academia Season 6 premieres on Oct. 1, 2022.

