‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6: Who Is Dabi? Episode 4 Teases a Huge Identity Reveal

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 4 raises the question of who Dabi is.

The anime suggests Dabi’s identity is important — and disturbing to Hawks.

Those who have read the My Hero Academia manga know the coming twist.

Key art for ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6 | K. Horikoshi/Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project

My Hero Academia has fleshed out most of its villains’ backstories, but the anime hasn’t delved too deeply into Dabi’s past. My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 4 confirms this is an intentional choice, leaving viewers to wonder who Dabi is — and why his identity seems so unsettling to Hawks. Manga readers already know the answer, but the latest chapter will have anime-only fans thinking about the villain’s identity as well.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 4, “Inheritance.”]

‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6 Episode 4 raises questions about who Dabi is

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 4 opens with Hawks and Dabi, and the No. 2 Hero takes quite a beating from his opponent. Amid all the fire, the two manage to exchange a few words. And Hawks raises the question of who Dabi is, something fans might be wondering, too, since My Hero Academia Season 5 doesn’t delve into his past.

Hawks mentions that Dabi and Shigaraki are the only villains who have no record of existing. And while fans know why Shigaraki won’t show up in any database, Dabi’s identity remains a mystery. Episode 4 suggests it’s one the anime intends to solve.

That means My Hero Academia Season 6 is building to a big reveal. And fans can expect to be as surprised as Hawks during “Inheritance.”

Dabi’s identity seems important — and unsettling for Hawks

When Hawks raises the subject of Dabi’s identity, the villain answers his question — though My Hero Academia silences his words, leaving viewers to wonder what was said.

If My Hero Academia Season 6 took the time to tease Dabi’s secret, it will no doubt reveal it later on. And this moment confirms that Dabi’s true identity is important. It also seems to be unsettling for Hawks.

Dabi knows Hawks’ real name, another piece of information he shares during season 6. Clearly, the two have some sort of history with one another — or Hawks at least knows something about his identity.

Who is Dabi in the ‘My Hero Academia’ manga?

Those wondering about Dabi’s true identity can look to the My Hero Academia manga to learn who he is. Kohei Horikoshi answers the question in Chapter 291, right in the midst of the Paranormal Liberation War arc. And it’s well worth experiencing the big reveal as it happens. But for those feeling impatient, who is Dabi and why does it matter?

Spoilers ahead for My Hero Academia Season 6 and Chapter 291 of the manga.

The manga reveals that Dabi is actually Toya Todoroki, Endeavor’s first son, who the family believes is dead. As it turns out, Dabi nearly burned to death attempting to impress his father. And he’s hellbent on getting revenge on the No. 1 Hero, as well as his prized child, Shoto. He’ll reveal himself to them later in season 6, meaning viewers are in for an emotional ride.

